“I think they will” – Rio Ferdinand makes bold claim about Liverpool’s Premier League title chances after draw with Everton

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has commented on Liverpool's title chances following their goalless draw against rivals Everton on Saturday (September 3).

The Reds' shaky start to the season continued as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by their crosstown rivals at Goodison Park.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all hit the post for the Reds but Everton also had their fair share of chances. Tom Davies struck the woodwork while former Liverpool academy graduate Conor Coady saw his goal ruled offside by VAR.

Another two points lost against the Toffees mean Liverpool have managed to secure just nine points from their opening six league games. The Reds already find themselves six points behind early leaders Arsenal and four points adrift of Manchester City, who both have games in hand.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that even though Liverpool have lost too many points so early this season, they still have what it takes to close the gap. The former England international told BT Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"Listen, you have to look at the last couple of years and the fact they’ve been right up there and raised the bar in the Premier League along with Man City. That would suggest they can improve and will be up there."

"But you can’t afford to let this Man City team get too far away and there’s already a little gap. It could be too much. Can they maintain a push and get back up there? I think they will."

The former Manchester United defender has insisted that Jurgen Klopp's side will improve as their key players return from injury. He added:

"But they need the injured players to come back and get some consistency in terms of personnel in that team. They’ve got a few things they need to sort out because they’re not firing on all cylinders right now."

Liverpool have not been at their best this season

Liverpool started their season with a 3-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield but have struggled in the Premier League. The Reds have won just two of their six games so far, losing once and drawing the other three fixtures.

With Arsenal and Manchester City both looking red-hot, Klopp will demand a strong response from his side to get their campaign back on track.

The Merseysiders will next be in action in the Champions League against Napoli (September 7) before they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League next weekend (September 10).

