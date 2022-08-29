“I think he will be sorely tested and will be found out going forward” - Graeme Souness delivers damning verdict of Manchester United defender

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has delivered his verdict of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine international followed Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford this summer from Ajax in a deal worth up to £57 million.

Despite arriving in England with a strong reputation, the Ajax 'Player of the Year' for the 2021-22 season divided opinion. Many were skeptical about Martinez as he is just 5 feet 9 inches and deemed the player too small to succeed in the Premier League.

The Argentine international had a miserable start to life at Manchester United, losing his first two games at his new club.

However, he has turned things around since and was awarded the 'Man of the Match' award in United's last two games, helping his side beat Liverpool and Southampton.

Graeme Souness, however, has claimed that Martinez will find it difficult to cope in the Premier League due to his small stature. The former Liverpool midfielder has insisted that teams will soon find a way to hurt the defender who is aerially vulnerable.

Souness told talkSPORT, as quoted by Four Four Two:

"I was watching the game at the weekend. They [Southampton] were putting Che Adams up against him [Martinez] and the goalkeeper and other members of the Southampton team were loading it down that left-hand side, they were trying to stick it on his head."

"He's vertically challenged and I was racking my mind to come up with anyone who's played in the Premier League, or indeed the [old] First Division, that size who has been a success. I think he will be sorely tested and will be found out going forward."

Manchester United have recovered from their horrendous start to the season

Erik ten Hag started his tenure as Manchester United manager in the worst possible fashion, losing the first two games of the campaign. A 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion was followed by a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Brentford.

However, the Manchester United manager deserves all the plaudits for helping his side recover from such a dismal start.

The Red Devils were particularly impressive in their 2-1 win against arch-rivals Liverpool on August 22, where they looked full of hunger and determination. Ten Hag is also set to land his priority target Antony from Ajax, with Sky Sports claiming that an £85 million deal has already been agreed.

The Red Devils will next be in Premier League action against Leceister City on Thursday (September 1).

