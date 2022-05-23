“I think he will be told he can leave” – Frank McAvennie feels Ten Hag could be ‘ruthless’ with 25-year-old Manchester United star who isn’t ‘good enough’

Scott McTominay could be on his way out of Manchester United, as per former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie. McAvennie believes the midfielder is not at the level the club need their players to be, and Erik ten Hag will not keep him at Old Trafford.

McTominay has been at Manchester United since joining as a six-year-old in 2002. He has never been loaned out, nor has he been a part of any other academy in his career.

BettingOdds @BettingOddsUK



Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 4

Dimitris Giannoulis: 4

Scott McTominay: 4

🦅 Conor Gallagher: 4

🦊 Nampalys Mendy: 3

Hakim Ziyech: 3

Moussa Sissoko: 3

Sam Greenwood: 3 Most fouls conceded without being booked on the final day of the Premier League season...Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 4Dimitris Giannoulis: 4Scott McTominay: 4🦅 Conor Gallagher: 4🦊 Nampalys Mendy: 3Hakim Ziyech: 3Moussa Sissoko: 3Sam Greenwood: 3 Most fouls conceded without being booked on the final day of the Premier League season...🍬 Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 4🐦 Dimitris Giannoulis: 4😈 Scott McTominay: 4🦅 Conor Gallagher: 4🦊 Nampalys Mendy: 3🔵 Hakim Ziyech: 3🐝 Moussa Sissoko: 3⚪ Sam Greenwood: 3 https://t.co/H4z6oGeQwp

However, McAvennie believes their association could be coming to an end. While talking to Football Insider, the former striker said he does not think the Scotsman fits into Ten Hag's system and will be sold in the summer.

He said:

"I like McTominay, I do. But is he good enough for where Man United want to be? I don't think so. Man United want to be right at the top of European football and I don't think Scott is at that level. It sounds like Ten Hag is going to be ruthless based on the Wan-Bissaka stuff, that is exactly what they need.

"That just says to me that anyone who isn't good enough is not going to be there next season. We will have to see what happens in pre-season but I think Scott could be one of the casualties, I think he will be told he can leave. I think he will hold his hands up and say he hasn't been good enough."

Scott McTominay determined to impress incoming Manchester United boss

McTominay is not giving up on his Manchester United future easily and is ready to fight for his place.

Manchester United @ManUtd_Es



#MUFC #BHAMUN ☄️ Enorme cabezazo de Scott McTominay ante Brighton en condición de visitante. ☄️ Enorme cabezazo de Scott McTominay ante Brighton en condición de visitante.#MUFC #BHAMUN https://t.co/UkbRWRvpVT

The Scotsman spoke to Sky Sports last week and said:

“Your time to switch off is your holidays with your families. But even then I’m thinking ‘I need to train and do something to make sure I’m in peak condition for the new coach’. You never switch off, not even when you’re on holiday.

"It’s not just a case of going wherever with your family. You are still thinking of coming back and having the best possible impact on the new coach. The other players will be the same, football is your life and when it’s not going so well, it’s tough.”

Erik ten Hag is taking over and has admitted that the squad needs an overhaul this summer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava