Former Premier League midfielder Robbi Savage gave his prediction on this weekend's north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on TeamTalk, Savage predicted the Gunners to win the contest 2-1 at the Emirates, despite both teams making an unbeaten start to the league season:

"Oh what a game. Arteta against big Ange. Two teams in fine form. Expressive, expansive football, the way Spurs are playing. Much anticipated North London derby but I just think, being at the Emirates."

Savage added:

"Spurs have won one Premier League game away at Arsenal in their last 30, whether that’s at the Emirates or the old Highbury. I think it will be a tough game, it’s a tough one to call.

"I think both teams will score, Gabriel Jesus, if he gets a start, will get on the scoresheet. You’ve got to look at Kulusevski. Two fantastic players. Both teams to score."

Both teams are in fine form this season, winning four and drawing one of their five league games. Arsenal are fourth in the standings while Spurs are second on goal difference, with both clubs being two points behind leaders Manchester City (15).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta preparing for 'new challenge' against Tottenham Hotspur

In his press conference ahead of the marquee clash, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talked about the north London derby.

He talked about the need to adapt to Spurs' different style of play under new boss Ange Postecoglou (reported via Arsenal's website):

“A new challenge, a new opportunity. Obviously they have a new manager who has done really, really well and changed the vibe and everything around the club.

"It’s a different style as well, so (we need to) adapt to that, be ourselves and produce the performance that we need to beat them.”

About his memories of past clashes against Tottenham. the Arsenal boss added:

“I have many. The recent ones from the last years as well are beautiful. Living those moments with our supporters when you manage to win the game and that satisfaction that you give to everybody, because it’s a special day for everybody, hopefully we can produce that again.”

Arsenal did the double over Spurs last season, winning 3-1 at home and 2-0 away, en route finishing second, five points behind champions Manchester City.