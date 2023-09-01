"I think this will be a tricky game" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Arsenal v Manchester United

As Sunday's highly anticipated Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United draws near, football pundit Dimitar Berbatov has chimed in with his thoughts. The former striker has predicted a nail-biting 2-2 stalemate at the Emirates Stadium.

Sharing his insights with Metro, Berbatov declared:

"I want to see goals and entertainment, but points are the most important. I’d like to see Kai Havertz play and see what he can really do, he has everything to prove he’s a good player. Hopefully he can start and get involved and play his best with his passing."

He continued, revealing his allegiance to Manchester United before predicting a draw:

Although I want to see a United win, I think this will be a tricky game and leaving the Emirates with a point won’t be bad considering how United have done away from home recently. Prediction: 2-2."

The Gunners, under Mikel Arteta, faced their first hiccup of the season last weekend in a 2-2 deadlock with Fulham. This slight misstep nudged them down to the fifth spot in the league standings.

Although they've bagged seven of the available nine points, the season's early chapters have left Arsenal supporters scratching their heads. Arteta's tactical tinkering has raised eyebrows, particularly given that the squad's defense remains a cause for concern on home turf.

Arsenal enter this matchup with just one clean sheet in their last nine home games in the league.

On the flip side, their offensive abilities have often compensated for defensive lapses, as they've found the net at least twice in nine of their previous 10 home fixtures in the Premier League.

Manchester United currently sit in eighth place, a position bolstered by their recent 1-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Although Old Trafford has often been a fortress, their away form tells a different story.

Manchester United fans might prefer to turn a blind eye to their team's recent away statistics—just three victories in their last 11 league away games. Aside from this, they have only managed a meager one goal in their last four outings on away soil.

Mikel Arteta puts the brakes on further signings after Arsenal's transfer flurry, ahead of Manchester United clash

Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that the North London club has closed its transfer window business after an intense period of arrivals and departures. The Gunners have made headline-grabbing moves with the acquisitions of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice.

Meanwhile, Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney, and Nuno Tavares have vacated their spots in the Arsenal dressing room, moving on to different pastures.

Arteta made it crystal clear in a press briefing ahead of the Manchester United matchup that he isn't anticipating any last-minute surprises (via Reuters):

"I don't expect anybody to come in. We've done quite a lot and we had a lot of uncertainty with a lot of players so we have to be very cautious. Sometimes it's not possible and we have to adapt. We cannot go and buy another three players. It's not possible."

The recent departures, especially with Timber sidelined due to injury, may have fans wondering if more reinforcements are needed. Yet the Arsenal manager appears committed to navigating the season with the squad he has assembled.