“I think they will win this” - Chris Sutton makes prediction on who will win Burnley vs Liverpool 

BBC commentator Chris Sutton feels Liverpool will cruise past Burnley in their Premier League encounter on Tuesday, December 26. The Reds visit the Turf Moor for their final game of the calendar year and will be aiming to finish off a topsy-turvy 2023 on a high note.

Jurgen Klopp's side are coming off the back of a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Anfield which kept them in second position on the top-flight table. The Gunners will next play at home to West Ham in what seems like a winnable match for the leaders. Hence, it's imperative for the Reds to beat the Clarets to remain on their coattails.

Burnley, on the other hand, have endured a tough return to the top-flight, sitting in 19th position with just three wins and 11 points from 18 games. Their third win came in their most recent outing, as the Lancashire outfit beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

Sutton, in his column for BBC, wrote that Liverpool will win against Burnley, despite the contrasting fortunes of the sides in their last game. He wrote (via BBC):

"Burnley got a big win at Fulham last time out - and they really needed that. They are still in the bottom three, but at least they are giving themselves a chance of staying up.

Liverpool had 47 shots in their past two games and only scored from one of them. I actually felt Jurgen Klopp's side were a little unlucky not to beat Arsenal on Saturday, though, and they should have too much firepower for the Clarets. I think they will win this one comfortably."

Sutton predicts a 3-0 victory for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool have a terrific record to Burnley

The Reds will feel confident of their chances here given their incredible head-to-head record against Burnley. In fact, of their last 16 games against the Clarets, the Reds have won 13, losing only twice.

The Merseyside outfit last suffered a defeat to Burnley in the 2020-21 season. The latter pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory at Anfield which ended Liverpool's long-unbeaten run on home turf.

A repeat here is unlikely, with Vincent Kompany's side struggling to adapt to the challenges of the Premier League. Moreover, Jurgen Klopp's side are also back in top form after blowing hot and cold last season.