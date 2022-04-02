"I think we will all be worried" - Phil Thompson admits that he is 'nervous' about Liverpool forward's contract situation at the club

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson has admitted that he is 'nervous' regarding the contract situation with Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

The future of the Liverpool number 11 looks to be up in the air with the Reds struggling to tie down the Egyptian international on a new deal.

The former AS Roma wideman is contracted to the Reds until the summer of 2023 but is yet to commit his future beyond that at the Merseyside club.

Thompson has admitted that he is 'worried' regarding the situation but believes that Jurgen Klopp will do 'whatever is right' for the club.

The seven-time Football League First Division winner with the Reds has claimed that Salah is a 'massive' player for his former club not only because of the number of goals he contrubites with but also thanks to his availability.

The 68-year-old believes that people often 'forget' that 'the fella never gets injured' and losing such a player would be a massive blow to the Reds.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's disappointment on international duty:



"We're all down from time to time, but he's really happy. [Well] Not happy but when you come back here, like Virg said, you're fighting on all fronts and that's exactly how it should be." Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's disappointment on international duty:"We're all down from time to time, but he's really happy. [Well] Not happy but when you come back here, like Virg said, you're fighting on all fronts and that's exactly how it should be." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's disappointment on international duty:"We're all down from time to time, but he's really happy. [Well] Not happy but when you come back here, like Virg said, you're fighting on all fronts and that's exactly how it should be." 🔴 https://t.co/ZeRVCYoVrk

The former Reds skipper told the Liverpool Echo:

“I think we are all nervous, and I think we are all sitting there nervous. The fella scores that many goals for us, he performs to a high level and he doesn't miss many games, which is massive. People forget about that. The fella never gets injured. So, to lose somebody like that would be a massive blow."

Thompson believes the Reds' recruitment team can 'come up with a solution' but hopes that the Egyptian king does not end up leaving like Gini Wijnaldum.

The Englishman continued:

“The longer it goes with him not signing, I think we will all be worried. But we all have to have trust, I think, in the club to do whatever is right and whatever it takes to get him to sign."

He added:

“And I would think that they are working behind [the scenes on] it. But I can’t say that it will be alright. It will be great. The longer it goes and we saw with Gini Wijnaldum how much he said he loved the club and how he tried to sort things out. So it does worry me and I’m just hoping that the way the club is run, the recruitment and doing the contracts in the past, that they come up with a solution.”

Can Liverpool keep Mohamed Salah?

Neither Mohamed Salah nor Liverpool are seemingly ready to budge in the contract negotiations and we have to wait and see how things end up.

Liverpool FC @LFC



A look back at all of Simply special, Mo 🤩A look back at allof @MoSalah ’s superb strikes against this weekend’s opponents Simply special, Mo 🤩 A look back at all 9️⃣ of @MoSalah’s superb strikes against this weekend’s opponents ⏪ https://t.co/rzKabkwXsy

There is no denying the fact that Salah is virtually irreplaceable at Anfield. The forward has 153 goals and 57 assists in 239 games for the Reds till date for the Reds.

There is still time for the club to convince their star attacker to sign a new contract but they cannot afford to play a waiting game with one of the best players in the world right now.

Edited by Diptanil Roy