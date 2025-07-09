“I think they're worried" - Former PL star claims Arsenal are not convinced by Viktor Gyokeres despite agreeing personal terms 

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney believes that Arsenal are not convinced of Viktor Gyokeres, despite being close to signing him. According to talkSPORT, the Gunners have agreed personal terms with the player and will sign a deal worth £69 million.

However, the seeming delays in ensuring that this move goes through have Deeney scratching his eyebrow. Explaining why he believes that the north Londoners are unsure of Gyokeres, he told talkSPORT:

"I don't think they're sold on Gyokeres. I really don't. Because you’d just go and get him, you get it done [if Arsenal were really keen]."

“The same way that Liverpool did with Wirtz, [they] just went: ‘Bang, go and get him, get it finished."

He added:

“I think they're worried that he's not, not only the short-term answer, but not the long-term answer.”

Well, Gyokeres has been in top form in the past couple of seasons for his Portuguese club, Sporting Lisbon. In the 2024/25 campaign, the Sweden international scored 54 goals and bagged 13 assists in 52 appearances across competitions.

The year before, he managed to find the net 43 times and provide 15 assists in 50 matches in all competitions. He will definitely add to the Arsenal squad by providing them with a natural number nine.

In the previous season, Mikel Arteta turned to Kai Havertz to lead the line and used Gabriel Jesus as the second-choice. In the latter parts of the season, the Spaniard even turned to Mikel Merino in this position due to injuries in the squad.

Arsenal considering using player in swap deal for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze- Reports

Eberechi Eze

Arsenal are reportedly considering using one of their players in their bid to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace this summer (via Metro). However, the Eagles are firm on the fact that they will not negotiate a deal for the England international, who still has three years left on his current deal.

Despite this position, interested clubs could still sign the attacking midfielder by paying his reported release clause, said to be worth £68 million. A move to the Emirates may not be extremely tempting, given that Eze would not be guaranteed game time.

Martin Odegaard, who is the captain of Arsenal, is also the undoubted first choice in the number 10 role. If anything, Eze would have to fight for a place on the left wing, where Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard operate.

