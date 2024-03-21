"I think you’re a bit of a disgrace to be honest" - Pundit rips into Arsenal star Ben White for snubbing England call up

Pundit Jamie O'Hara has slammed Arsenal star Ben White for rejecting Gareth Southgate's England call-up for the international break.

Southgate revealed a week ago that White had asked not to be considered for international duty. The right-back told Arsenal sporting director Edu to inform the Three Lions' boss of his decision.

White's decision to snub Southgate didn't sit well with O'Hara, who believes any player would be honored to be included in the squad. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said (via FourFourTwo):

“Very few people get the opportunity to represent their country. For Ben White to turn that down because he doesn’t want to sit on the bench or because he doesn’t like watching football? I’m sorry, but I think you’re a bit of a disgrace to be honest.”

He continued:

“Do you know how many people will give their right arm to just sit on the bench for England and have the opportunity to represent their nation? Then you’ve got this guy who goes, ‘oh, I don’t really like football’ and ‘Gareth Southgate hasn’t really given me a chance’. Do me a favour – it’s your country for crying out loud!"

The last time White featured in the England squad was for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which he left prematurely owing to personal reasons. Reports claimed that he had a dispute with Southgate's assistant Steve Holland.

While acknowledging the Arsenal star must've had a falling out, O'Hara remains adamant White should appreciate the value of representing the national team. He concluded:

"Representing your country is the biggest honour a footballer can have, and if it isn’t, then you’ve got a problem.”

White has registered 39 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season, contributing two goals and four assists.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe picks favorite between Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man City Premier League title race verdict

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has admitted that he wants to see Mikel Arteta's Arsenal win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners came close to becoming English champions last campaign, dominating the top of the table for 248 days before falling short in the final stretch. The north Londoners have continued their exceptional league form this term as well. They currently lead the pack ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, while Manchester City trail behind by a point in third.

When asked to pick a favorite in the three-horse title race, Sir Ratcliffe said (via Football.London):

“I hate them all. We’ve got Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal. I don’t know, they’re all the enemy. I couldn’t possibly choose."

He added:

“It’d be good for Arteta, actually, I think it would be good for him because he’s done really well there and Arsenal have been patient with him, which is nice as well.”

The Gunners are set to face Manchester City away after the international break on March 31, which could be a crucial game in the title race.