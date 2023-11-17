“I was thinking of my dad” - Liverpool’s Luis Diaz dedicates goals in win over Brazil to father who was released from kidnappers

Liverpool and Colombia winger Luis Diaz emotionally dedicated his brilliant brace against Brazil to his recently freed father, Mane Diaz.

Diaz put in a player-of-the-match performance for Colombia as they defeated Brazil 2-1 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday, November 16. Despite Gabriel Martinelli giving Brazil the lead in the fourth minute, Diaz struck twice in the 75th and 79th minutes to secure all three points for his country.

Following his brace, both Diaz and his father were seen visibly emotional in their celebrations. The latter was recently freed by the guerilla group ELN on November 9 after being kidnapped by them for 12 days.

Luis Diaz dedicated both his goals to his father after the game, saying (via @FabrizioRomano on X):

“Yes, I was thinking of my dad all the time on the pitch… he always had the right mentality in difficult moments. This win, these goals go for him."

Diaz had an exceptional game for Colombia, scoring two goals and having a pass accuracy of 90% in his 90 minutes on the pitch. He also created five big chances and won five duels.

Columbia are now third in the CONMEBOL standings with nine points from five games, three points behind leaders Argentina.

Barcelona interested in signing Liverpool's Luis Diaz: Reports

According to Fichajes, La Liga titans Barcelona are interested in signing Liverpool star Luis Diaz in the upcoming transfer windows.

Diaz has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's system since joining from Porto in January 2022. The Colombia international has scored 15 goals and provided nine assists in 61 appearances across all competitions, with injury derailing most of his 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season too, netting four goals in 14 appearances to date. With Raphinha and Ferran Torres likely to part ways with Barcelona next year, Diaz would be an excellent replacement for Xavi Hernandez.

However, it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will part ways with their destructive left winger. Luis Diaz has settled into life at Anfield, forging a deadly partnership with Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah in attack.