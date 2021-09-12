"He is on another planet" - Paul Merson heaps praise on "phenomenal" Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portugal international's second debut for Manchester United. Merson claimed Ronaldo was "absolutely phenomenal" in the game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United to help them to a 4-1 win against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Ronaldo scored United's first two goals, while Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes also got on the scoresheet to guide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to a comfortable victory.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, Paul Merson said Ronaldo is "from another planet."

"His movement was absolutely phenomenal. The first goal was a mistake by the goalie but there's only one person following up," Merson said. "The second, Luke Shaw gets the ball... and he sprints. He didn't sprint too many times today - it's a great touch to take it away from [Isaac] Hayden and he hits it hard and low. The goalie will be disappointed - it goes through his legs - but his movement and awareness in seeing it - that's what he's there for."

"He's not going to close full-backs down, and he played a lot of what I would call wall passes where he just came and kept it ticking over. He's not the same player, but if you put the ball in the box or you look up and find time on the ball his movement is absolutely scary. I thought Edinson Cavani's was good, but he is on another planet."

Cristiano Ronaldo happy with second debut for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was delighted with his performance against Newcastle, saying he was confident of scoring at least one goal.

Ronaldo also acknowledged the tremendous support he received from the Manchester United fans, who were in full voice at Old Trafford.

"I didn't expect they would sing all game my name so I was very nervous. Maybe it didn't show, but I was," Cristiano Ronaldo said.

The win moved Manchester United to the top of the Premier League on 10 points from four matches. They next face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

