"I thought it's a goal" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he thought Wolves had scored controversially disallowed winner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on Wolverhampton Wanderers' disallowed goal in their FA Cup clash with the Reds on Saturday, January 7.

Liverpool hosted Premier League rivals Wolves at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup. The match, though, did not go according to plan for them as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Julen Lopetegui's men.

Goncalo Guedes opened the scoring for Wolves in the 26th minute of the game, but Darwin Nunez equalized for the hosts just before half-time. Mohamed Salah then put the Reds in front just seven minutes into the second half.

Hwang Hee-chan's 66th-minute goal then ensured that the FA Cup tie ended in a 2-2 draw. The entertaining match, though, was marred by a controversial refereeing decision towards the end.

Toti Gomes thought he had grabbed a late winner for Wolves with a backheel goal following a corner. However, the goal was ruled out after Matheus Nunes was allegedly deemed to be offside.

The replays of the incident did not show a clear infringement and the VAR decided against overturning the linesman's decision. Lopetegui and Co., though, thought the goal should have stood.

Providing his verdict on the incident, Klopp also admitted that he thought the goal was legitimate. He suggested that Nunes might have been offside, but confessed that the decision to chalk the goal off lacked clarity.

He said [via GOAL]:

"I don’t really know. On the pitch I couldn’t see it, so I had no idea. For me, I thought it's a goal. It was the player in the left corner who might have been offside.

"We have one angle, which I saw in the dressing room, where it could be offside but I would not swear on it, or however you say that, but it could be. But I think this angle the VAR didn't have, if I'm right, that’s what I heard."

The Liverpool manager also expressed his surprise at how the VAR did not have access to the right angle to make the correct decision.

On this, he said:

"I don’t know how these things can happen, but it happened. So, I understand the frustration of Wolves because you want to have the right decision in these moments, like we wanted the right decision back then."

Liverpool and Wolves to play FA Cup replay

The FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolves ending in a draw means there will be a replay to determine the winner. The game will be held at the Molineux Stadium at a later date.

The Reds are also scheduled to face Wolves in the Premier League on February 4. Klopp will be hoping that his players will produce a better performance in those matches than they did at Anfield on Saturday.

