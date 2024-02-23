“I thought he was going to kill me” - Freddie Ljungberg lifts lid on what ex-Arsenal captain Tony Adams told him before Tottenham derby

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg recently accepted that was unaware of the gravity of some matches when he first moved to the Premier League. The Swede revealed that then-club captain Tony Adams had to bring him up to speed on the importance of the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the time.

For Ljungberg, arriving in England in 1998 from Halmstad meant that he played in one of the most exciting Arsene Wenger sides. The club's captain at the time, Tony Adams, was an Arsenal man to the core, hence he understood what the derby meant to the fans.

Freddie Ljungberg recently recalled an encounter with Adams ahead of his first match against Tottenham in his debut campaign. He said he spoke with the captain three weeks before the match, and he was made to understand the importance (via TBRFootball).

“I remember Tony Adams had a chat with me about the Tottenham game – three weeks before the game. He said: ‘You make sure you’re not injured that day’. I said: ‘What happens that day?’ I thought he was going to kill me.”

Ljungberg enjoyed a successful personal record against Tottenham, playing 13 times against Spurs and losing only once. He was at the club between 1998 and 2007 and managed the club briefly before Mikel Arteta took over.

Arsenal join race for Bayern Munich prodigy - Reports

Arsenal have entered into the race for Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel, who has impressed for the German club this season, as per BILD. The France U-21 international is on the radar of multiple teams, including teams in the Premier League.

Tel has shown his quality in front of goal this season despite not receiving enough playing time at the German outfit. The 18-year-old has three goals and three assists in 18 league matches for the side this season, and two goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal are interested in signing a new striker in the summer, and BILD have reported that the Gunners are interested in Tel. The youngster wants out of Bayern Munich due to restricted playing time but may be willing to wait until next season as manager Thomas Tuchel is set to leave.