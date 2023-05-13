“I thought I deserved a little more” – Bernardo Silva sums up Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d'Or obsession 

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's obsession with being the best and winning the Ballon d'Or. During his legendary career, Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times.

Silva, though, said that the Portuguese has never been content with his achievements and that he deserved more. Speaking to L'Equipe, the Portuguese recently said (via Onze Mondial):

"I was in the selection two or three times when he won it. We congratulate him, we talk. When he doesn't win, we're not happy too because he's a player who really likes to be on top. He talks to people: 'I thought I deserved a little more', really competitive player, who is into this type of thing. He likes to be on top a lot ."

Ronaldo has never hidden his desire to be at the top of the game. His obsession with being the best is what has made the Portuguese superstar perfect his craft and become one of the best players to grace the beautiful game.

Cristiano Ronaldo once claimed that he would retire if Lionel Messi won Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the two best players of the modern era and dominated the Ballon d'Or stage. Many believe that the Portuguese should have become the first player to win the individual award six times when Luka Modric won it in 2018.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid and joined Juventus in 2018. In a 2019 interview with L'Equipe, the superstar attacker said that he'd retire from football if Messi won the award that year. He said (via Be Soccer):

"It's easy to stay in your comfort zone when you are successful. I took a risk coming to Turin. I changed club, championship, football culture, I took a risk, and it was that risk that, I'm sure, made me not win the Ballon d'Or in 2018. If Messi wins the Ballon d'Or this year, I will retire from football."

Messi, though, won the award that year. Cristiano Ronaldo didn't retire from the sport and has continued to give fans unforgettable moments with his tremendous exploits on the field.

Poll : 0 votes