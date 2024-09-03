"I thought it was just disrespectful" – Rio Ferdinand shares why Dimitar Berbatov always got on his nerves at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed how former Red Devils star Dimitar Berbatov frustrated him during his playing career.

Berbatov, who is considered one of Bulgaria's best players of all time, relished a fine four-year-long stint at the Red Devils between 2008 and 2012. He found the back of the net 56 times and contributed 26 assists in 149 matches across all competitions for the club.

During a recent interaction on YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents, Ferdinand reminisced about the former Tottenham Hotspur striker's time at Manchester United. He said:

"My man never spoke about football in his whole [playing] career. He didn't even speak to teammates, used to blank them. Berba used to bring his own knife and fork to the training ground because he wasn't happy with the hygiene. It got on my nerves because I thought it was just disrespectful to the people cleaning in the kitchen."

Berbatov, who left United to join Fulham in the summer of 2012, helped the Red Devils win two Premier League titles. He also guided them to five other silverwares and two UEFA Champions League finals.

The former Bayer Leverkusen and AS Monaco man shared the pitch with Ferdinand 76 times during his time at Manchester United.

Paul Scholes shares verdict on Manchester United after recent defeat against Liverpool

Earlier this Sunday (September 1), Manchester United slumped to a dispiriting 3-0 Premier League loss to rivals Liverpool. Luis Diaz scored the opener in the 35th minute before netting another seven minutes later. Mohamed Salah added his side's third in the 56th minute.

After the end of the contest, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes hit out at Erik ten Hag's side for their below-par fitness levels. He told Premier League Productions (h/t Metro):

"The biggest thing I noticed from being pitchside and looking at the players is Liverpool looked fitter and more athletic. [Kobbie] Mainoo took time to get going, Bruno Fernandes looked sluggish, [Joshua] Zirkzee needs game time as he hasn't played."

Scholes, who represented the Red Devils 713 times as a player, added:

"That was the big thing that struck me. We're only early in the season but they are things that worry me... are the team working hard enough behind the scenes to be as fit as they should be? They just didn't look fit enough."

Manchester United, who finished eighth last season, are in 14th place in the 2024-25 Premier League table with three points from three games.

