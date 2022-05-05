“I thought he would mature” – Barcelona star Pique names his funniest teammate

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has named Dani Alves as his funniest teammate at the Nou Camp.

The 38-year-old right-back made his return to the Blaugrana in November. He was brought back by his former teammate and current manager Xavi Hernandez to give the side more experience.

Alves has had no problem adapting to the new squad at Barcelona, with Pique claiming his teammate is the funniest member of the team.

Pique told Manchester United legend Gary Neville on the Overlap when asked who his funniest Barca teammate is:

"Dani Alves, he's making jokes every minute, I think he's 38 now or 39 and I thought he would mature, he is like how I met him for the first time."

Alves is renowned for his bubbly personality. He struck up deep friendships with the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets during his first spell at the Nou Camp.

With regard to his on-field contributions, many regard the veteran full-back as the greatest right-back in the club's history. Alves has made 404 appearances for Barca, scoring 22 goals and contributing 104 assists.

The Brazilian has won three UEFA Champions League titles, six La Liga titles and many more trophies during his time as a Barcelona player.

It's clear the Brazilian is still pulling jokes behind-the-scenes in Catalonia as his presence in the side is still felt even in the latter stages of his career.

Barcelona looking to push Real Madrid closer for the La Liga title next season

Dani Alves will be hoping to be part of a Barca title challenge

Xavi's transformation of Barca in such a short space of time has not gone unnoticed. When the Spaniard took over in November, the Catalan giants were ninth in the La Liga table and seemingly at rock bottom.

They crashed out of the UEFA Champions League group stages just as Xavi was getting used to the new role but since then they have been side reborn.

Barcelona went unbeaten in 15 league games under Xavi until they were defeated by Cadiz on April 18 in La Liga. The game saw the cracks start to show once again. They lost once more against Rayo Vallecano, ending any slim hopes of a La Liga title charge.

Real Madrid were confirmed as league champions on April 30 and currently have a 15 point lead over their El Clasico rivals, with four games to go.

However, Barcelona's resurgance under Xavi will encourage fans that Blaugrana can put up a better fight come next season.

The Barca boss will have a full pre-season to analyze his squad as well as the opportunity to make changes in the transfer window.

