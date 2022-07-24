“I thought we could have scored another couple of goals” – Steven Gerrard reflects on Aston Villa’s ‘difficult’ 2-2 draw with Manchester United

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard believes his side could have scored more goals in their 2-2 pre-season friendly draw against Manchester United on July 23.

The two sides fought out a game of two halves in Australia, with United the better side during the first-half.

Jadon Sancho's impressive 25th minute finish and an own goal from Matty Cash in the 42nd minute had put the Red Devils in the driving seat.

However, Aston Villa were much the stronger team in the second half, with goals from Leon Bailey (49) and Calum Chambers (90+3) securing a draw.

The game was marred by incredibly poor playing conditions, with the pitch at the Optus Stadium in Australia at times unplayable. It became even worse following a mid-game downpour with the two sides struggling.

Gerrard commented on the pitch standards in an interview with Aston Villa's official website, saying:

"It was very difficult to play football tonight – the conditions were extremely tough for both sets of players."

The Liverpool icon added that he was pleased with his side's defensive shape but that they made errors in the first-half:

"I was really pleased with a lot of our defensive shape first half but we got one or two things wrong and conceded goals on the back of that. We weren’t good enough in possession to create in the first half."

Though Gerrard was pleased with what he saw from his side in the second-half against Manchester United:

"Second half was totally different. I thought our performance deserved to take something from the game. I thought we could have scored another couple of goals. We had individuals who stepped forward and were outstanding. People have really jumped out in that second half and let me know they really want to be in the starting XI."

The Villans boss concluded:

"I’m pleased because I was frustrated at half-time, we had to iron a few things out. The players have gone out and been different in the second half for the better."

Aston Villa kick off their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth at Dean Court on August 6. Meanwhile, Manchester United will do so against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag not using pitch as an excuse

The Manchester United boss less than pleased

Steven Gerrard may have made his feelings known about the poor playing conditions during Saturday's friendly, but Erik ten Hag isn't using it as an excuse.

The Manchester United manager oversaw his first match since taking over the side that hasn't resulted in a victory having won his previous three friendlies.

He was disappointed with United's performance, saying:

"They have to perform and it is what we didn't do in the second half. It was the focus. I don't want to make excuses about the pitch or weather. No matter what we have to perform."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik Ten Hag reacts to his side's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa 🗣️ "There was a dip of focus [...] no matter what we have to perform"Erik Ten Hag reacts to his side's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa 🗣️ "There was a dip of focus [...] no matter what we have to perform"Erik Ten Hag reacts to his side's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa 🔴 https://t.co/ivbQnOrQ8Q

Manchester United will next face Atletico Madrid on July 30 and Rayo Vallecano on July 31.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far