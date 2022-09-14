“I thought the stadium was going to collapse” - Real Madrid Toni Kroos recalls being blown away by ‘incredible’ atmosphere ahead of UCL clash 

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has described the atmosphere in his side's clash against Celtic last week as like nothing he has ever experienced.

Los Blancos headed into their first UEFA Champions League match of the campaign at Celtic Park on September 6.

Los Blancos are the defending champions following their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in last season's final.

Daily Record Sport @Record_Sport “We found one of the best atmospheres in the world!”



This Real Madrid fan definitely wasn’t disappointed with his Celtic Park experience… “We found one of the best atmospheres in the world!”This Real Madrid fan definitely wasn’t disappointed with his Celtic Park experience… 🎥 “We found one of the best atmospheres in the world!” This Real Madrid fan definitely wasn’t disappointed with his Celtic Park experience… https://t.co/sNal09zBFR

Carlo Ancelotti's side traveled to Celtic Park for the first time in over 40 years and were greeted by a sea of green and white, as well as a wall of noise.

Speaking to Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos attempted to describe the atmosphere in Glasgow for the occasion, as he stated (per 67 Hail Hail):

“I was being asked several times which (away) stadium is my favourite. And there is a new number one, I can tell you, Celtic Park. It has been just crazy. We came out, and the atmosphere was good."

He added:

“The Champions League anthem started, and I thought the stadium was going to collapse. Incredible, I had never experienced anything like that. After the game, everyone applauded. Totally Celtic, of course, but nothing hostile or disrespectful. That was very, very, impressive. When we lined up for the team picture, I told David Alaba that it feels like we are already 0-2 down. Just insane."

Real Madrid were given a real scare in the first half when the hosts hit the post, but the European champions' quality eventually showed. Goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard silenced the crowd and gave the Spanish side a comfortable 3-0 win.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Toni Kroos: "Celtic Park? The UCL anthem started and I thought the stadium was going to collapse. Incredible, I had never experienced anything like this. I told Alaba: 'We are already losing 2-0'". [Einfach mal Luppen] 🎙| Toni Kroos: "Celtic Park? The UCL anthem started and I thought the stadium was going to collapse. Incredible, I had never experienced anything like this. I told Alaba: 'We are already losing 2-0'". [Einfach mal Luppen] https://t.co/x5mY1nyILC

Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid were "worried" about Champions League clash with Celtic

Last week's clash at Parkhead was between two sides who had made unbeaten starts to the season. Celtic were riding the wave of a 4-0 victory over bitter rivals Rangers and made an excellent start to their clash with Real Madrid.

Ancelotti claimed his side "suffered" in the first-half, but his players remained largely calm throughout. The legendary Italian boss said (via The Mail):

"Celtic is a good team. We were worried about the game because we knew what they did against Rangers. We suffered in the first half but it was normal to suffer here. The atmosphere at the stadium is fantastic. We are happy to show good football to these supporters."

Ancelotti was asked if he was angry with Real Madrid's first-half performance, to which he replied:

"I wasn't angry. I can't get angry with this team. It is true that we struggled but in the end we got there."

B/R Football @brfootball



Subbed on in the 30th minute for injured Benzema

Pass to Valverde who assisted Vinicius for Real Madrid’s first goal

Assisted Modrić’s goal

Scored Madrid’s third



Vintage performance Eden Hazard vs. Celtic:Subbed on in the 30th minute for injured BenzemaPass to Valverde who assisted Vinicius for Real Madrid’s first goalAssisted Modrić’s goalScored Madrid’s thirdVintage performance Eden Hazard vs. Celtic:▪️ Subbed on in the 30th minute for injured Benzema▪️ Pass to Valverde who assisted Vinicius for Real Madrid’s first goal▪️ Assisted Modrić’s goal▪️ Scored Madrid’s third Vintage performance ✨ https://t.co/obs5fk6wFz

Real Madrid will take on RB Leipzig in their second Champions League match of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu today (September 14).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far