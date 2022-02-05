“I thought straight away it was handball” – Chris Wilder admits Middlesbrough ‘rode their luck’ in the build-up to equaliser against Manchester United

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder spoke about his side’s controversial equalizer which sent the FA cup tie vs Manchester United into extra time. Matt Crooks scored into an empty net after Duncan Watmore chipped the ball past Dean Henderson, towards the back post. During this build-up, Watmore seemed to have handled the ball and Wilder thought that the goal would be ruled out owing to hand ball.

Anthony Taylor decided to give the goal on the pitch but replays showed that the ball had indeed struck Watmore’s hand before Matt Crooks scored with the final touch. Video assistant referee Stuart Atwell decided to give the goal regardless and he deemed the hand ball to have been accidental. Had Watmore scored himself, the goal would have been ruled out, but as Crooks scored the goal, it did not get chalked off and the hand ball was ruled accidental.

Chris Wilder spoke on the decision and said he himself expected the goal to be ruled out. Wilder said:

“The decisions that are made through VAR have changed since I left the Premier League - I thought straight away it was handball. I thought it would be chalked out and delighted it wasn't. The manager of Manchester United will be scratching his head at how they’ve not gone through. We got a couple of breaks and we took advantage of it.”

Manchester United Ralf Rangnick manager speaks about the controversial handball decision

Duncan Watmore in action for Middlesbrough

Manchester United were furious at the decision, but for Middlesbrough, this turned out to be exactly the gift they needed. They struggled to face united for the entirety of the match before the equalizer, but the goal seemed to have filled the players with newfound energy. Middlesbrough started getting into the game and managed to hold off the hosts in normal time as well as extra time before winning 8-7 in the penalty shootout.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was shocked as to how the goal was not ruled out. He said:

“How can it be accidental if he controls the ball up in the air with his hand? It was clear it should not stand but in the end I was really surprised it stood. In the first half we should have easily been 3-0 up and second half we had chances too. We should have won the game in normal time. On penalties it can happen what happened today.”

The Red Devils completely dominated Middlesbrough but simply did not take their chances. Instances like Ronaldo’s penalty miss and Bruno Fernandes hitting the post while aiming for an empty net came back to bite Manchester United as they finally perished to Anthony Elanga’s penalty miss. Although the equalizer they conceded may be controversial, Manchester United have only themselves to blame for this loss.

