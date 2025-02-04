"I have my own thoughts and it isn’t that" - Lionel Messi's former teammate reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo recent 'I’m the best in history' claim

Lionel Messi's former Argentina and Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano has reacted to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo calling himself the best player in football history. While the 40-year-old claimed that he respects the Al-Nassr frontman, he disagreed with the aforementioned statement.

A defensive midfielder during his playing career, Mascherano currently manages Messi at Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. The pair made 414 appearances together for club and country, winning five LaLiga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles, among many other trophies.

In a recent interview with Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito, Ronaldo made multiple bold claims that have got the footballing world talking. He said (via @centredevils on X):

"I'm fast, I'm strong, I score with my head, with the left foot, with the right foot - no one has ever been more complete than me. I'm the best player in history. I believe that."

When asked for his thoughts on Ronaldo's comments after Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito, Mascherano shrugged the topic off. 'El Jefecito', as Mascherano is fondly called, seemed to hint that he believed his Argentine compatriot, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, is the greatest of all time.

Mascherano said (via @FrancoPanizo on X):

"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano and I do not have the need to analyze his opinions. It's what he thinks. I have my own thoughts and it isn't that."

Up next, Messi will be seen in action in Inter Miami's pre-season friendly against Honduran side Olimpia on February 8.

"We got along" - Cristiano Ronaldo on relationship with archrival Lionel Messi

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that he got on well with arch-nemesis Lionel Messi during their meetings.

The pair formed an extraordinary rivalry over almost a decade and a half. They won five Ballon d'Or titles each between 2008 and 2017, with the Argentine having since added three more (2019, 2021, 2023) to his cabinet.

In a recent interview, the former Real Madrid frontman made a revelation contrary to popular belief about his relationship with the ex-Barcelona attacker. Ronaldo said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I have a good relationship with him. I was translating him in English at an award ceremony too! It was funny. It was a healthy rivalry, we got along."

While he showed respect to his archrival, Ronaldo, somewhat controversially, called himself the best player in the history of the game. He added (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"People could like Messi, Maradona or Pele, and I respect it, but I'm the most complete. I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history and I'm saying truth from my heart."

Ronaldo has been on song for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr with 23 goals and four assists in 25 games across all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign. Up next, the Portuguese captain will be seen in action against Al-Feiha on February 7.

