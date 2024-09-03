“I told my brothers two years ago that Lamine would break into the first team” - Barcelona defender lavishes praise on Lamine Yamal

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has lavished praise on youngster Lamine Yamal. The winger has been a revelation since he broke into the first team last year as a 16-year-old.

Yamal has so far played 55 times for his boyhood club, scoring eight times and providing 13 assists. He is also a vital part of the Spain national team, helping La Roja to Euro 2024 glory this summer with four assists and a goal in seven games at the tournament.

Balde hailed the abilities of his teammate in a recent interview, saying (via BarcaUniversal):

“Lamine Yamal’s talent does not surprise me. I follow football a lot, and I told my brother two years ago that Lamine would soon break into the first team. I’m four years older than Lamine Yamal and I’m only 20. He’s very young, but he plays like a veteran. To do the things that he does at that age, I think it’s incredible. I knew he would break into the first team when he was 16 years old.”

Balde is another talented Barcelona youngster coming through the youth side. The 20-year-old has played 83 times for his boyhood club, scoring twice and providing seven assists.

Former Barcelona boss Hails 'unstoppable' Lamine Yamal

Former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has hailed Spanish winger Lamine Yamal as 'unstoppable' and compared him to Lionel Messi. The winger has been vital to the club's setup, leading their attack and providing goals and assists freely.

He said (via GOAL):

"With Lamine Yamal it's unpredictable to know where he's going to do things. He's a bit like with Messi, they do things that you just can't stop."

Comparisons to the legendary Argentine forward will inspire the 17-year-old to achieve more in the seasons to come. La Pulga helped the Catalan side to four UEFA Champions League crowns during his time with the club.

Yamal has begun the 2024-25 season in fine form for Barcelona, bagging four assists and one goal in his four appearances. He will hope to come close to the legendary Lionel Messi's achievements in his career.

