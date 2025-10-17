"I told him before the first meeting" - Mikel Arteta reveals warning he gave Victor Gyokeres before Arsenal move

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he warned Viktor Gyokeres about the pressure of playing for the Gunners before making his move to the Emirates. He said that they discussed the possibility of the striker not scoring in multiple games before their first meeting, and the Swede accepted.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Fulham clash, Arteta said he wants more of the same from Gyokeres, though he has not scored in his last eight matches for club and country. The manager added that the striker brings more than just goals to his side and said (via Metro):

"I told him before the first meeting, I said, ‘the nine that I want is a nine that when he doesn’t score for six or eight games, he can handle that. If not, you have to go somewhere else because the expectation is going to be there’. So, if you put on a nine shirt for Arsenal, you have to be able to say, ‘OK, six games, if I don’t score, I’m a different player? I start to act in a different way?’."

"No, I want much more of the same of what he’s doing. You see the history of the number nines. You’re going to have moments like this. He brings so much to the team. He creates space and solutions to a lot of the players around him. And with the talent that we have in the team, I’m sure that everybody, him included, will benefit from that."

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres for a reported £64 million, and he has scored three goals in the Premier League so far.

Arsenal star was warned about the Premier League before move

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas warned Viktor Gyokeres ahead of his move to Arsenal. He claimed that the striker would not have enough time to adapt to the Premier League and might have to wait until the second season to flourish.

He told Genting Casino:

"He's not just making one step. Going from Sporting to Arsenal right now is more like two or three steps. He will be playing against defenders who are really strong, maybe the strongest. In the first season, he will need to adapt. He's tall, he's massive, so I may get attacked for saying this but in Portugal, he had a much bigger advantage on the defenders. He will need to adapt to the Premier League defenders quickly."

Gyokeres scored 39 goals in 33 league matches for Sporting CP last season, leading to his move to the Emirates.

