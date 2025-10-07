“I told him, ‘Okay mister, I’m here to help’” - Rodrygo reveals what Xabi Alonso told him about Real Madrid situation after becoming head coach

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has revealed his conversation with new manager Xabi Alonso, following the Spaniard's appointment in the summer. The Brazilian said that he accepted the manager's plans to use him in other positions, though he wanted to play on the left wing.

Speaking to AS, Rodrygo admitted that he likes to play from the left wing, but his goal is to play more and understands that he cannot get enough minutes in his preferred position. He added that he is happy to help Real Madrid in any position needed by the manager and said (via Madrid Xtra)

"When Xabi arrived, he called me in to talk and said, 'I know you like playing on the left, but I'm going to need you in other positions too.' I told him, 'Okay, mister, I'm here to help the team.' Everyone knows I prefer to play on the left and that I'm much better on that wing, but I'm always available to the team to play on the right or as a number nine, and I told him so."

"The truth is, he's only putting me on the left, and I like the level of minutes I'm getting. I'm doing well, although, logically, I want to play more. I'm in a process of evolution, and I'm getting better all the time, and I feel happy. I'm performing better all the time."

Rodrygo has played just 129 minutes in his six appearances in La Liga this season. He has two UEFA Champions League matches under his belt, where he has assisted twice, but has managed just 83 minutes.

Rodrygo wants to give it his all for Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Rodrygo stated that a player's role on the pitch is to give their best every time they get the chance, whether as a starter or a substitute. He wants to make the most of every chance he gets at the club and said:

“If you’re a starter, you have to give 100% — but if you come on as a substitute, the same. That’s how I think. If I play 20 minutes, I will give my all in that time. That helps my image and the team. I try to make the most of every minute I play with the Real Madrid shirt."

Rodrygo was linked with an exit from Real Madrid, with Manchester City, PSG, and Arsenal linked. However, he has stayed at the Santiago Bernabeu and is fighting to regain a starting role under Xabi Alonso.

