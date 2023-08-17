“I told you I’ll see in Nashville” – NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo sends message to Lionel Messi ahead of Leagues Cup final

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot wait to watch the legendary Lionel Messi in action in the Leagues Cup final in Nashville on Saturday (August 19).

Messi, 36, joined MLS side Inter Miami this summer on a free transfer after a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain. His arrival on American shores has had celebrities across sports and beyond scurrying to watch his debut game. The Argentine didn't disappoint, scoring a sumptuous 94th-minute free-kick winner against Cruz Azul, and he hasn't looked back since.

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Antetounmpo tweeted in June when it was announced that Messi was coming to the MLS:

"Welcome to the MLS Messi!! See you at Nashville"

Almost two months later, Messi has propelled Miami to the Leagues Cup final against Nasvhville, bagging nine goals and an assist in six games. Antetokounmpo replied to his earlier tweet:

"I told you I'll see in Nashville!! Let's go"

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted in every Leagues Cup game, bagging three braces. Messi also scored in the thrilling 4-4 draw with FC Dallas in the Round of 16 and in the ensuing shootout, which the Herons won 5-3.

What Lionel Messi's Inter Miami boss said after reaching Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi in action

Lionel Messi is set to play his 42nd career final for club and country when his Inter Miami side take on Nashville at the latter's turf for the Leagues Cup title.

Messi was one of four scorers for a Miami side that saw off Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semifinal on Tuesday (August 15). With the win, the Herons became the first bottom-placed league team to qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup.

An elated boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino is confident of Miami's chances in the Leagues Cup final, where the Herons hope to win their first competitive title:

"Our goal was to qualify for international competition next season, and we've done that. Now we have to prepare to win this tournament, which has us feeling very motivated and confident."

He added:

"That has us highly motivated and confident, but we are not allowing that to distract us from what we need as a team to get better. We don’t confuse our success so far with realising we still have a long way to go.”

The Herons now face a Nashville side that has not conceded any goal in their two previous games.