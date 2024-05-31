"I told Joselu that it's his fault if we're not on holidays now" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes hilarious claim ahead of UCL final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made a hilarious claim ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday, June 1.

The Madrid giants defeated Bayern Munich in the semi-final in a dramatic manner. Carlo Ancelotti's side were on the cusp of elimination before Joselu scored a brace in injury time of the second half.

The Spaniard came on as a substitute and scored twice in quick succession to help the Madrid giants reach the final. Speaking about Joselu, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"I told Joselu that it's his fault if we're not on holidays now."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Joselu joined Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol at the start of the 2023-24 season. This is his second spell at the club as the Castilla academy product made his senior debut for Los Merengues back in the 2010-11 season.

The 34-year-old hasn't always been a regular starter this season. However, he has turned in some crucial goals. Joselu has scored 17 goals and has provided three assists in 48 appearances across competitions this season.

Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, have reached the final yet again. Los Blancos aim for their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title with a win over Borussia Dortmund.

Joselu speaks about Real Madrid's dressing room mentality ahead of the Champions League

The Real Madrid locker room is familiar with big Champions League nights. Many players were part of the 2021-22 winning squad. Some others, meanwhile, have won as many as five UCL trophies in their careers.

Joselu, though, is set to make his first-ever appearance in a Champions League final. Speaking about the mentality ahead of the game, he said (via Managing Madrid):

"The locker room is very aware that the Champions League final is going to be a very complicated match. I'm in a team where there are ba*tards who're playing in their sixth Champions League final. I'm handling it well."

Joselu added:

"As the days get closer, it's more complicated, but this is part of the game. It's going to be a screwed up game. We have it well analyzed and I always say the finals are 50-50."

Joselu has scored five goals in 10 UEFA Champions League appearances this season. Soon, he could become a first-time UCL winner at the age of 34.