“I told him about Messi’s quality” – Ronaldinho recalls introducing Lionel Messi to Kobe Bryant

Barcelona icon Ronaldinho recently recalled the time he introduced Lionel Messi to basketball great Kobe Bryant. The basketball icon died in 2020, a victim of a helicopter crash.

While Messi is known as one of the greatest footballers to ever step foot on the pitch, Bryant had a similar legacy in the basketball world. Recalling the time Messi and Bryan met, Ronaldinho said (via MARCA):

"It was normal, I told him about Messi's quality. I didn't just talk about Messi. I spoke of all my teammates. I just said he had a great future ahead of him."

Ronaldinho's prediction was spot on as Lionel Messi went on to become the greatest player in Barcelona's history. Some even consider him the greatest footballer of all time.

Argentina's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has further intensified this claim. Messi, 35, currently plays for French outfit Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho still admire each other

Ronaldinho left Barcelona in 2008 when Pep Guardiola took charge of the Catalan club. Lionel Messi recently made a claim about the Brazilian's departure, saying that he deserved a better ending.

Speaking about Ronaldinho's Barcelona exit, the Argentine said (via Indian Express):

“What happened was ugly. He didn’t deserve that after everything he did for the club? Changing Barcelona’s history. The way he left was very strange, I wish I could have spent a couple more years with him.”

The 2006 Ballon d'Or winner, meanwhile, left a touching message for Messi in his piece for the Players' Tribune. He wrote:

"At Barcelona, you’ll hear about this kid on the youth team. He wears number 10 like you. He’s small like you. He plays with the ball like you. You and your teammates will go watch him play for Barcelona’s youth squad, and at that moment, you’ll know he’s going to be more than a great footballer. That kid is different. His name is Leo Messi."

The duo are two of the greatest players in the Catalan club's history. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner pulled the club out of a difficult situation and helped them win major trophies.

Messi, on the other hand, was part of the golden generation of the club alongside the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and many others.

Poll : 0 votes