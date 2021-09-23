“I told him off” - Mark Noble accuses Manchester United star of diving

Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard has been accused of diving by West Ham midfielder Mark Noble. The two players faced each other twice within the last four days as their teams clashed in the Premier League and the EFL Cup.

"That’s football, he dived and I told him off for screaming, funnily enough, he didn’t really do it at our place but he does it here," Mark Noble was quoted as saying.

"We had a laugh on the pitch today, I love Jesse. He’s a great character and I’m so pleased he’s come here and got his chance. He’s scored some fantastic goals, obviously the one against us was hurtful, he’s a great lad and he deserves everything he gets," added the West Ham skipper.

Lingard scored an 89th-minute winner for Manchester United against West Ham in their Premier League clash on Sunday. Noble missed the chance to level things up by failing to convert a late penalty kick. The Englishman also reflected on that setback.

"Things happen in football and sport as I said on Sunday night, sitting at home feeling sick as a pig but you wake up in the morning and go into training and you think I’ve got to play on Wednesday and you’ve got to get ready for it."

"You’re going to get knocked as a football player, I’ve missed penalties in the past, it was probably the occasion why it was so high but at the end of the day you’ve got to step up and take responsibility and I missed it,' he signed off.

After securing a narrow 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, Manchester United faced the Hammers once again in the EFL Cup yesterday. But this time they couldn't get the better of David Moyes' men and suffered a 1-0 defeat in front of their own fans at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had a slow start to the game, allowing Manuel Lanzini to score for the visitors at the ninth minute mark. Despite recording a massive 27 shots in the encounter, the Red Devils failed to find the back of the net and were sent crashing out of the tournament.

