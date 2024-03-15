"I am told the players wouldn’t mind" - Pundit claims Liverpool players want surprise name to replace Jurgen Klopp

Football pundit Alan Brazil has suggested that Liverpool players wouldn't mind if assistant manager Pep Lijnders took over from Jürgen Klopp when the latter leaves this summer.

The Reds are currently faced with the uphill task of appointing a successor to Klopp, who will step down from his role at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Some other names have already been linked with the Liverpool hot seat, such as Bayern Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso. Alonso is currently enjoying a remarkable campaign with Leverkusen, with his team is on course to clinch a historic Bundesliga title.

He is also seen as someone who has a good connection with Liverpool, having featured for the Reds during his playing career.

Other names, such as Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi, and Julian Negelsmann, have also been linked. Meanwhile, the latest name to be thrown into the fray is assistant manager Lijnders.

TalkSports pundit Alan Brazil suggested that the Reds' players wouldn't mind if he took over from Klopp next season. He said:

"I am told the Liverpool players wouldn't mind the number two, Pep taking over "

Responding to Alan's claim, fellow pundit Dean Saunders said:

"I heard that as well. At least he [Lijnders] knows what is going on there. It is difficult, who do you give the job to? That club is that big."

Ljinders currently lacks any major experience as a first-team manager, and it would be a bold move by the Liverpool hierarchy to hand him the job next season.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool star after Europa League victory

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Mohamed Salah following his impressive performance in his side's 6-1 Europa League victory over Sparta Praha.

Salah was one of the goalscorers at Anfield as he made his first start for the Reds since New Year's day following a hamstring injury he picked up while on international duty with Egypt.

Klopp was quick to laud the 31-year-old winger's commitment, stressing that Salah has never been inconsistent since he joined the Reds from AS Roma seven years ago.

He said (via ThisisAnfield):

"In seven years with him, the one problem we have never had is consistency. Mo is just delivering, and delivering and delivering. His desire doesn't stop, his quality is there and his desire to score doesn't stop."