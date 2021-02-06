“I told him to stay” – Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane disappointed with Martin Odegaard’s loan move to Arsenal

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he wanted Martin Odegaard to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and fight for his place, instead of joining Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season.

Odegaard was picked up by Real Madrid from Norwegian side Stromsdogset when he was just a teenager in 2015. He left on loan to Dutch club Heerenveen in 2017, before spending the next two seasons on loan at Vitesse and Real Sociedad respectively. Odegaard was a part of the Los Blancos squad for the first half of this season before Arsenal secured his services on loan during the January transfer window. And Zidane was disappointed to see the Norwegian leave.

The Real Madrid manager has revealed that he had a few discussions with Odegaard, where the Frenchman asked the Norwegian to stay at the club and fight for his place. However, Odegaard opted to leave for Arsenal instead.

“Odegaard? He wanted to leave, we talked two, three times about it. He wanted to play and I told him to stay and fight for his place. I wanted him back from his loan [at Real Sociedad last season] and I told him to stay because the season is still very long and he would have had his chances. But he wanted to leave and play. I really wanted him in my squad”

The Norwegian was quite impressive during his time with La Real, raising hopes that he would break into the first team at Real Madrid upon returning. However, Odegaard managed just seven appearances in all competitions this campaign, including five games in the League.

Although Zidane wanted him in the squad, a desire for more first-team football eventually pushed the Norwegian to opt for a loan move to Arsenal.

The Real Madrid youngster will need time to settle at Arsenal

Arsenal spent much of the January transfer window monitoring Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia, before turning their attentions towards the Real Madrid youngster later in the month. Mikel Arteta will be hoping the Norwegian will be the answer to the creative problems pegging his team at the moment.

Mikel Arteta says Martin Odegaard brings "special qualities" that Arsenal have been missing, and has not ruled out turning his loan into a permanent move. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 28, 2021

However, the Spaniard has warned that Odegaard might require time to settle down at Arsenal since he lacked game time at Real Madrid this season. The Norwegian has already appeared twice from the bench for the Gunners and will now be pushing for a first-team place.