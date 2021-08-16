“I told him to take 2 touches maximum” – Carlo Ancelotti hails Real Madrid star

Carlos Ancelotti spoke to the media after the perfect start to his second stint as Real Madrid manager. His side beat Alaves 4-1 in their opening league encounter.

Ancelotti spoke about both the negatives and positives from the game. He said that even though he was content with the overall performance, the first half was quite unsatisfactory.

Ancelotti wasn’t pleased that all the goals came in the second half of the game. In the post-match conference he said that Real Madrid started the game very slow. He liked the improvement in intensity and quality in the second half.

🔎 | FOCUS



It was the Karim Benzema show as Real Madrid beat Alavés 4:1 in the opening round of the 2021/22 LaLiga:



👌 57 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🥅 6 shots/3 on target

🔭 3/3 acc. long balls

👟 38/43 acc. passes

💨 2/3 succ. dribbles

📈 8.9 SofaScore rating#AlavesRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/mft6we2cBk — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) August 14, 2021

According to Ancelotti, the first goal opened the game up for Real Madrid, and more space was available to execute the quality of their attacking play. Ancelotti said that Real Madrid weren’t courageous enough while pressing the opposition. According to him, the team has quick defenders in the likes of Eder Militao, Nacho, David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez. Ancelotti feels this should enable Real Madrid to press with more urgency.

Ancelloti thinks Real Madrid can press more often and play a faster game from the start

Vinicius Junior was praised by Carlos Ancelotti after his game vs Alaves

Ancelotti also answered various questions about the back line, including questions on Alaba, Nacho, and the left back position. Regarding the left-back position, he said any of Alaba, Marcelo, Mendy, Miguel Gutiérrez or even Nacho can fill in for the role. Ancelotti feels the defense is not definitive as Real Madrid have versatile defenders like Alaba who can play center back as well.

Speaking on Real Madrid's frontline, Ancelotti compared the 2021 Benzama to the Benzema of 2015.

“He has finishing, reading of the game, movement, help across positions. To just call him a forward is too little, because he’s a complete player. He has great personality too. Compared to the Karim from five or six years ago, he’s much more complete and has much more personality.”

In the end Ancelotti spoke about Vinicius and said that he had been discussing finishing with the Brazilian. He said that Vinicius is very good at one-on-one situations.

"As for scoring goals, I’ve told him that it’s rare to score after taking five or six touches. To score, you need one touch or maybe two maximum".

However, he then went on to praise Vinicius, for scoring a clean goal from a cross.

