"I am told that they are trying" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on area where Steven Gerrard wants to strengthen Aston Villa next

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Aston Villa's transfer plans for the remainder of the transfer window.

The Birmingham-based club have had a stellar start to the transfer window, having already confirmed three new arrivals.

The Lions have already confirmed the signings of Boubacar Kamara, Robin Olsen, Diego Carlos, and Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal.

Steven Gerrard's side have already made a statement with their signings and Romano has lifted the lid on their future plans.

The Italian transfer expert has suggested that Aston villa are looking to bring in a new left-back this summer. The Midlands club signed Lucas Digne from Everton in January, in a deal worth up to £25 million as per Sky Sports.

However, Romano has insisted that Gerrard is looking to provide further competition to the Frenchman. He told ¡Qué Golazo! YouTube channel:

“I am told that they are trying to find a new left-back to try and create some new competition to Lucas, so of course Lucas is a key player for Aston Villa but the next one could be a left-back."

Villa have seen Matt Targett join Newcastle United this summer following his six-month loan spell with the Tyneside club.

The Villans have also released veteran and versatile Englishman Ashley Young this summer.

Gerrard's side are interested in Bologna full-back target Aaron Hickey, according to reports from The Telegraph, who is also wanted by Arsenal as per The Scotsman.

Aston Villa might be far from done in the transfer market

With their activities in the transfer market, Aston Villa have shown that they are a fairly ambitious club.

The likes of Kamara, Carlos and Coutinho have all raised the mood at Villa Park and we could see more of the same from the club in the coming weeks.

Signing a new left-back should be a top priority for the Villans, with Digne being the only natural choice in that position.

Digne also did not have the best of starts to his Villa career and added competition could bring the best out of the Frenchman.

There could be several outgoings from the club as well, with a number of players linked with exits.

Skipper Tyrone Mings has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, according to Sports Mole. Steven Gerrard is also open to the idea of offloading Douglas Luiz, as per Football.London.

