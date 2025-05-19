“I told him yesterday don’t give me eye contact” - Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah makes feelings clear about Trent Alexander-Arnold exit

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has shared his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club this summer. He heaped praise on the right-back but added that he understands he might need a new challenge.

Alexander-Arnold is set to leave Anfield this summer upon the expiration of his contract. The Liverpool academy graduate could leave for free or a very nominal fee and is reportedly set to join Real Madrid. He has now spent 20 years with the Merseysiders, winning numerous trophies.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Mohamed Salah spoke about Alexander-Arnold's exit and said:

"I told him yesterday don't give me eye contact in your farewell. I really love him. I think he deserves the best farewell leaving the club. He has done a lot for the city and done a lot for the club and he's one of probably the best players in the club's history. He gave it all.

"I think he needed a new challenge. He spoke to me about it. It's his decision for sure. He's 25, 26 years old and won it all twice or three times. What more can he have done?"

Salah also pointed out that Alexander-Arnold has been at Liverpool for 20 years and needs a new challenge, as staying at just one place can get tough. He said:

"He just needs to go, change and challenge himself. People don't know about it much but he spent 20 years in the club. It's so tough mentally for someone to be 20 years in a club. Yeah I do love the place but going every day to the same place for 20 years, mentally you could get depressed.

"I really wish him the best. I'll always be in contact with him. It's his decision. I did not try to convince him to stay because I know it's 20 years in a club is not easy. It's so tough. People think it's easy to take a decision and stay. It's not. I want him in my team always. Somebody like him, you want him in your team. But also I understand, being in the same place for 20 years is not easy.”

Salah has shared the pitch the most number of times (318) in his career with Alexander-Arnold so far. They have collaborated on 19 goals for Liverpool.

Liverpool to demand €1 million for Trent Alexander-Arnold's early release: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer. However, they want to sign him before their FIFA Club World Cup campaign starts on June 18. The right-back's contract with Liverpool, meanwhile, expires on June 30.

As per ESPN (via GOAL), the Reds are demanding €1 million from Los Blancos to release Alexander-Arnold early for the Club World Cup. If not, Real Madrid can get him for free in July, but he won't be available for the tournament. Los Blancos are also hoping to get Dani Carvajal back from an ACL injury in time for the Club World Cup.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already identified a replacement for Alexander-Arnold. As per journalist David Ornstein, they are in advanced talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. Incidentally, the German side's manager Xabi Alonso is set to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More