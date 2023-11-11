"I took the decision to come here because of Lionel Messi" - Inter Miami star makes honest transfer confession

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Facundo Farias lavished praise on the 36-year-old attacker, claiming to have decided to join the Herons for the Argentine superstar.

The attacking midfielder moved to the MLS from CA Colon in Argentina this summer for a reported fee of $5.5 million, with $2 million in variables. In his debut season, Farias has managed 13 appearances across all competition for the Miami-based side, bagging three goals and two assists.

When asked about the reasons behind his move, Farias said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

"I took the decision of coming here because of Lionel Messi."

Messi also completed a move to Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. He has led from the front for his new team, notching up 11 goals and five assists from 14 appearances across all competitions.

Farias also admitted to his inclination to link up with Messi on the pitch. Claiming that he often looks for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, the 21-year-old added:

"When Messi is on the field, you always want to give him the ball. Who else are you gonna pass it to?"

So far, the pair have shared the pitch six times for their current employers without managing a joint goal contribution. Messi and Farias will surely look to link up and help score goals in the coming season for Inter Miami.

Facundo Farias opens up on his wife letting go of her education for him to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Argentine youngster Facundo Farias opened up about how he had to convince his wife Angi to give up her studies so that the attacking midfielder could join Inter Miami.

Farias revealed that Lionel Messi was his childhood hero and he was willing to relocate to play beside the footballing genius. Recounting the conversation with his wife, the 21-year-old told The Athletic (via Goal):

"She was studying her major but we had to move here. She wanted to kill me! But I told her, ‘We’re going to play with Messi!’"

The youngster even admitted to the challenges he faced en route to becoming a footballer. Speaking about the loss of both his parents and grandfather, Farias added:

"It’s honestly been very difficult. I’ve taken a lot of blows because of the losses in my life. But I think that has all made me strong enough to be where I am today."

The midfielder got his wish, joining Messi and Co. in the summer and winning silverware in the form of the Leagues Cup in his first season with the Herons.