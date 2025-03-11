“I took a plane and went to Barcelona without anyone knowing” - Former LaLiga star claims he was offered ‘money under the table’ to join Barca

Ex-LaLiga forward Guayre Betancor has now revealed Barcelona tried to tempt him with “money under the table” when he was starting out his career. He opened up on how the Catalan club approached him twice: once offering an alleged cash incentive to the forward that didn't openly involve them.

Speaking in an interview, Betancor said (via Forbes):

“I was twice on the verge of signing for Barcelona. When I was 20 years old, when I was playing in Las Palmas, I took a plane and went to Barcelona without anyone knowing, only my agent [knew].”

Back then, Betancor was seen as a promising talent, and the Blaugrana's then-sporting director Carles Rexach was interested in signing him:

“I went to lunch with Carles Rexach, who was the sporting director [at FC Barcelona], and he told me 'We are going to give you money under the table, you are from a humble family'.

“They told me to stay in Las Palmas training and 'then we’ll give you money under the table’. Just like that. And that was the first time, I freaked out."

In the end, Betancor didn’t move to Camp Nou. His €6 million release clause was activated by Villarreal in 2001, and he spent five seasons with the Yellow Submarine. He also played for Celta, Numancia, Las Palmas, and Lugo before his retirement in 2013.

Mohamed Salah considers Barcelona move amid uncertain Anfield future

Mohamed Salah is said to be considering a move to Barcelona if his future at Liverpool continues to hang in the balance (via Barca Universal). The Egyptian has long been linked with a move to the Catalan club, but has also been pursued by Saudi club Al Hilal, who are said to be willing to pay him €50 million a season.

Salah has not yet decided what he will do. Al Hilal would offer a lucrative payday, but he is unlikely to get something similar in Catalonia. Salah's wage demands must drop in order for a deal to be reachable, as the Spanish club's financial situation is manageable at best.

The 32-year-old remains one of the world's deadliest forwards, having racked up 27 goals and 17 assists in just 29 Premier League games. While Barca may be excited about his interest in a move to join them, the financially-stricken club may not find it easy to sign the Egyptian.

Salah has not responded to any offers, however, and his future is currently open. With less than six months left on his contract, Liverpool are still working hard to convince him to extend his stay at Anfield.

