“I am a tormentor of racists” - Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. responds after Valencia fans get prison sentence for racist attack against him

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. has posted a response to the news that three Valencia fans who racially abused him have been sentenced to prison time. In a landmark case in Spain, the three men were sentenced to eight months in jail and prohibited from attending games for two years each.

The Brazilian star took to social media after the ruling was handed down, sending a strong message to all racists in a post that said:

Expand Tweet

Trending

“Many asked me to ignore it, many others said that my fight was in vain and that I should just “play football"."

"But, as I’ve always said, I'm not a victim of racism. I am a tormentor of racists. This first criminal conviction in the history of Spain is not for me. It's for all black people."

"May other racists be afraid, ashamed and hide in the shadows. Otherwise, I'll be there to collect. Thank you to La Liga and Real Madrid for helping with this historic conviction. More to come.”

Vinicius Jr.’s determination to pursue justice in such a case was an immense display of bravery and determination. The Real Madrid star has set a precedent in the European country, helping send a clear message that racism has no place in football.

Vinicius helped his team to a La Liga Crown and 15th UEFA Champions League win last campaign, with 24 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

What happened between Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. and the three Valencia fans?

In a game between Real Madrid and Valencia in May 2023, Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr. was subjected to vile chants and abuse from Valencia supporters. Valencia won the match 1-0 courtesy of a goal by Diego Lopez in the 33rd minute.

The Los Blancos star told the Press after the match that:

“Racism is normal in La Liga."

His statement and the high-profile nature of the incident sparked Real Madrid and the league’s authorities to action. Helped by Vini Jr., three of the culprits were apprehended and charged to court by the relevant authorities.

While most players would have shrunk back, Vinicius Jr. took up the challenge and stood for all players of color in Europe, particularly in Spain. The star’s bravery and willingness to demand justice led to the first of such convictions being reached in the Iberian nation. The Los Blancos star has recently been thanked by La Liga president Javier Tebas for his efforts to help end racism in the league.