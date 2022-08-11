“I am totally surprised” – Michael Owen says he is astonished by Liverpool star who could become ‘one of the greatest of all time’ at Anfield

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen claims he is surprised by how good Mohamed Salah has been since his arrival at Anfield.

The Egyptian forward signed for the Reds in 2017 from Roma and has since scored 158 times in his 256 appearances for the club. Salah has played a major part in his team winning every major trophy available in the past five seasons.

Salah scored an extraordinary 44 goals in 52 appearances during his first campaign at Liverpool, which Owen believes was a surprise to everyone. The winger had previously played at Chelsea, where he played just 19 times in two seasons before being sold to Fiorentina.

Speaking to DAZN, Owen proclaimed (as quoted by Sport Bible):

“You would be a liar if anyone said they expected 40+ goals [from Salah] in his first season. Partly because we had seen him at Chelsea. He certainly didn’t look like a goal scorer there. He started to look like a goal scorer in Rome."

"But to come and score 40+ goals in your first season, and then continually do it, I am totally surprised."

The former England striker rates Salah as one of the all-time Anfield greats, as he explained:

"If Salah continues this level for a few more years, we will be talking about one of the greatest of all time."

Harvey Elliott explains importance of Mohamed Salah on Liverpool training ground

The 19-year-old has signed a new five-year deal and looks set to become an integral part of Liverpool's midfield three this season.

On the announcement of his new deal, Elliott explained that Salah has helped his development, even going as far as telling him to watch his every move in training.

The England U21 playmaker told Liverpool's official website:

“All of them have done it they’ve all helped me along the way but I’d say more Salah and the skipper, Hendo. Just because I’ve been playing on that right side now so it’s more kind of in their positions around their playing qualities.”

The teenager further added:

“It’s them two who have helped me out, brought me aside and said, ‘You need to do this,’ or, ‘You can try this.’ Especially Mo, he’s always giving me different things to work on, he’s always telling me to follow him in training or follow him in the gym so he can help me out along the way.”

