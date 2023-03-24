“I tried not to cry” – Georgina Rodriguez reveals emotional surprise Cristiano Ronaldo planned for her at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has opened up about a touching surprise she received from the Portuguese superstar. In the second season of her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina', the Spanish model and influencer spoke about how Ronaldo gave her a unique gift at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

She said:

“These days I'm a difficult person to surprise. I've been to Dubai a lot but I've never been able to watch the sunset. So Cristiano said, 'It's your birthday so I want to take you to the City Centre to watch the sunset'.

“I was really happy to spend my birthday with my children and Cris, also it was the premiere of 'I am Georgina'. I really wanted to watch the premiere on the beach with a projector.

“So, Cris heard me and said, 'What are you arranging?' and I said, 'Well, we have to watch I am Georginaosomewhere'. He was like, 'Sure, I guess we could'.

“So I was super annoyed and was mad at Cris for like four days. But of course he had planned everything out. He hired one of the best restaurants for me, then he organized a top class buffet. With the view of Burj Khalifa from the third floor, we sat down and a magician started doing tricks.

“Then all of a sudden I heard the 'I am Georgina' theme and I thought 'No Way'. (The show started playing on the Burj Khalifa). I tried not to cry because when I cry, it scares my kids, but between the hormones and the compliments I'd received from so many people (she started crying). It was a very emotional day for me and still is because those moments stay with you forever.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace on record-breaking night

Cristiano Ronaldo had a night to remember.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace on the night he became the most-capped international player as Portugal beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Al-Nassr attacker marked his 197th appearance for Roberto Martinez's side with two goals, one from the spot and another from a free-kick.

He broke the record of Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa, who notched 196 appearances for his country. Ronaldo already has the record for most international goals, a feat he achieved in September 2021. Previously, that record was held by Ali Daei of Iran, who bagged 109 goals. The superstar now has 120 goals for the national team.

