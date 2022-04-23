"I tried to learn and saw many clips" - Martin Odegaard reveals Arsenal hero he 'looked up to' while growing up

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has revealed that he looked up to former Gunners midfielder Cesc Fabregas while growing up. He stated that he used to look at his clips and learn from them.

Odegaard enjoyed a milestone night at Stamford Bridge in midweek as the Gunners returned to winning ways. The attacking midfielder collected his first win as captain as they beat Chelsea 4-2. This was his second game as captain for his side, with the first being a 1-0 loss to Southampton last week.

The Norwegian spoke to tv2 about his experience as captain. He stated that he is committed to doing his job on the field, which remains the same, with or without the armband. He said:

"It’s big, of course, but it does not change much. I feel like I’m doing the same things. There are more people around who think about it. But it is a great recognition and a great declaration of trust. I take that as a big compliment, but beyond that I do the same as always."

In the interview, he also talked about Fabregas. The Spaniard arrived at the Emirates very young from Barcelona but slowly grew into Arsene Wenger's most important asset. He scored 57 goals and made 95 assists in 304 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

The former Gunners captain has been keeping an eye on Mikel Arteta's young squad. He has also previously praised the likes of Bukayo Saka and Odegaard among others.

Cesc Fàbregas Soler @cesc4official 🏻 Saka and Ødegaard are the present and future of Arsenal. Two big, big talents Saka and Ødegaard are the present and future of Arsenal. Two big, big talents 👏🏻🔥

The Norwegian was asked how he felt upon receiving praise from one of Arsenal's former greats, to which he replied:

"It was cool when he posted a little thing. He was the big star in Arsenal when I grew up. I really looked up to him and the way he played. I tried to learn and saw many clips. It’s cool that he’s following me."

Fabregas the fulcrum of the system that Wengers employed at Arsenal and is still the youngest captain in the club's history. It would be unfair to compare Odegaard to Fabregas at this stage, but the two are very similar in their playing style. They are both technically gifted players who are very creative and elegant.

Arsenal midfielder Odegaard determined to secure Champions League football for next season

The Gunners gave themselves a much-needed lifeline in the Premier League top four race by defeating Chelsea midweek. They will now welcome Manchester United at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arteta's side are currently placed fifth in the points table, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but inferior on goal difference.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Is this Arsenal team ready for Champions League football next season if they qualify? 🤔



#AFC #ARSMUN #Odegaard Martin Odegaard: "We can compete against Champions League teams!" 🗣️Is this Arsenal team ready for Champions League football next season if they qualify? 🤔 Martin Odegaard: "We can compete against Champions League teams!" 🗣️Is this Arsenal team ready for Champions League football next season if they qualify? 🤔#AFC #ARSMUN #Odegaard https://t.co/ndcRRaIyWz

If Arsenal can upset the Red Devils and condemn them to a loss, then they will significantly boost their top-four chances.

Odegaard was asked whether he's looking forward to being handed the captaincy on a permanent basis. However, the 23-year old was quick to suggest that he's not bothered by this incentive and only wants to finish the season on a high. The Norwegian said:

"If it is desirable, then of course I will ask, but that is not my focus at all. It’s about to finish the season, get to the Champions League and take it from there and see what happens next season."

Edited by Aditya Singh