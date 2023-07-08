"I trivialised what Messi was doing, what Cristiano Ronaldo was doing" - Kylian Mbappe gives his take on criticism he receives

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has finally broken his silence and given his perspective on the criticism that shrouds his impressive career. He has put forward the notion that his performances are often downplayed owing to his association with the Parisians.

In a candid interview with France Football (via GOAL), he suggested that societal expectations and his affiliation with the club play a significant role in the critiques he receives.

"Do people trivialise my performance? Yes, but at the same time, I don't blame them," said Mbappe. "In France, they saw me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or in the national team. And I've been scoring a lot for years. So, for people, it becomes normal."

Mbappe added:

"I never complained that my performances were trivialised. I am young and I had the chance to be an observer, not so long ago, before being an actor. And myself, I trivialised what [Lionel] Messi was doing, what Cristiano Ronaldo was doing, what the great players were doing."

He also noted that playing with the Parisians did little to minimize the criticisms. These introspective remarks were among several intriguing perspectives put forward by Mbappe, who has decided not to renew his contract with PSG. Last season, he retained an impressive goal-contribution output, scoring 29 and assisting five in 34 Ligue 1 appearances.

As speculations run rampant and rumors continue to swirl regarding his future, all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe as he sets off to prepare for the upcoming season. He may commence the season in the French capital under the new manager Luis Enrique. However, with numerous reports claiming that Real Madrid and other clubs are interested in his services, a move could be on the cards.

Kylian Mbappe remains at crossroads amidst interest from Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's tenure at Paris Saint-Germain hangs precariously in the balance. The French superstar has recently announced his intention to exit the Parisian club as a free agent come next summer, much to the chagrin of the Parisian hierarchy.

According to Football Espana, PSG have presented Mbappe with an ultimatum: sign a new contract within the next couple of weeks or face being listed for transfer. This hardline stance showcases the escalating tension between the superstar and the French champions, with relations souring dramatically in recent weeks.

The club's top brass, incensed by their key player's defiance, are reportedly eager to sell him off post-haste, according to Santi Aouna (via MadridXtra). In the Spanish capital, Real Madrid are keeping a keen eye on the unfolding saga in the City of Lights.

The La Liga giants have been orchestrating a strategy to acquire Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer. But the sudden change in circumstances might hasten their plans.

Poll : 0 votes