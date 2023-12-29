"I trust him" - Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United star after he brings miserable goal drought to an end

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag expects Rasmus Hojlund to push on and score more goals after the Danish striker ended his long wait for his first Premier League goal.

Hojlund went 14 games without finding the net in the English top flight following his £72 million move from Atalanta in the summer. It was a frustrating period for the 20-year-old but he'd managed to bag five goals in six UEFA Champions League games.

However, the Denmark international brought his Premier League goal drought to an end in Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa. It proved to be a vital winner at Old Trafford on Tuesday (December 26).

Ten Hag insists that he always believed Hojlund would break his duck in the league. He reckons it will give the young striker confidence going forward (via Manchester Evening News):

"I trust him, I knew he could, his goals in the Champions League showed he could. What he did as a young player in Austria and Italy. This goal will give him belief he's going to score more goals from this point on."

Hojlund's goal came in the 82nd minute of his side's win against Villa. The Dane hit a left-footed strike on the turn that clipped the post before beating Villains goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The forward was emotional while celebrating and he headed to the Stretford End in delight. There has been a ton of pressure on Hojlund following his arrival at United and being tasked with spearheading Ten Hag's attack.

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund was a relieved man after ending his Premier League goal drought

Rasmus Hojlund was thrilled to score his side's winner.

Hojlund couldn't hide his relief after netting his first Premier League goal in Red Devils colors. He said (via The Guardian):

"There is a relief to score my first Premier League goal, but it isn't like I haven't scored goals; I've scored five in the Champions League. You can see the relief in my celebration as well, but also the feeling of being the match-winner and getting the three points at home against a good opponent."

Hojlund became Manchester United's most expensive U21 signing in the club's history when he arrived in the summer. He was identified as an option up top due to his pace, power, and agility.

The former FC Copenhagen striker will hope to push on and rack up more goals in the Premier League. His side next travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30).