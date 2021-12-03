'I trust him in the same way I trust myself'- Bruno Fernandes explains decision to let Cristiano Ronaldo take the penalty against Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes has revealed why he allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to take the penalty in the Red Devils' 3-2 victory against Arsenal on Thursday night in the Premier League. Fernandes has been Manchester United's designated penalty taker since joining the club in January 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted the penalty and scored what proved to be the winning goal in Manchester United's thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal. The Gunners took the lead on the night in controversial circumstances through Emile Smith-Rowe. Bruno Fernandes scored the equalizing goal for his side late in the first half before Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Red Devils the lead early in the second half.

Martin Odegaard equalized for Arsenal before Manchester United were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute. Bruno Fernandes allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to take the penalty, which the five-time Ballon d'Or winner converted to give Manchester United a 3-2 lead.

Fernandes went on to explain why he let Cristiano Ronaldo take the penalty.

'We didn't have a chat. I missed the last one so I trust him in the same way I trust myself. It was time for Cristiano to take the penalty because I took the last one and missed it. It doesn't matter who gets on the penalty," Fernandes told BBC Sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Arsenal took his goal tally to 801 goals for club and country in all competitions throughout the course of his career. Bruno Fernandes reflected on the former Juventus star's match-winning performance against Arsenal.

'What can you say about that? It's incredible. He's proving game by game, year by year, season by season, that he wants to keep being the best, he wants to be the best and that's what he did," Fernandes told Amazon Prime according to the club's official website.

Manchester United's victory over Arsenal saw them move up to seventh-place in the Premier League table. The Red Devils are currently just three points behind fourth-placed West Ham.

Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to win games for Manchester United makes up for his lack of pressing

New Manchester United interim manager Ralph Rangnick is widely considered to be the godfather of gegenpressing. The German is expected to implement similar tactics at Old Trafford in the coming weeks. This has caused many fans and pundits to wonder if Ronaldo will be able to fit into Rangnick's system.

The 36-year-old has been criticized for his lack of work-rate and desire to press opposition defenders since joining Manchester United this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo has, however, won a number of games for Manchester United this season.

The Portuguese sensation has scored twelve goals and provided two assists in seventeen appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season. Ronaldo has single-handedly led Manchester United to the last 16 of the Champions League with one group game still to play.

The striker has been Manchester United's talisman this season and is therefore unlikely to be dropped by Ralph Rangnick.

