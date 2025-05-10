"I try to absorb everything from him" - Ferran Torres names one Barcelona star who has helped him become a better striker amid flying form

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has credited Robert Lewandowski for helping him improve his game amid flying form. The Spaniard also lauded the veteran striker for being one of the best in the world over the years.
In an interview, Ferran spoke about the role that Lewandowski played in enhancing his goal-scoring proficiency. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):
"Having Robert in front of me is a pride for me because he is one of the best if not the best striker of the last 10 or 15 years. I'm a sponge and I try to absorb everything from him, ask him things, that he gives me advice and from there the minutes he has as a striker make the most of them."
After a rough start to the current campaign, Ferran's fortunes have turned around lately. He has now contributed 19 goals and four assists in 44 outings across competitions this season.
Meanwhile, as a leader in the striking department, Lewandowski has been chalking up impressive numbers as well. In 49 appearances, he has bagged 40 goals and got three assists.
Ferran remains a pivotal player for the Blaugrana as they look to clinch the LaLiga title in the coming weeks.
"It's very difficult to defend vs Lamine Yamal" - Toni Kroos on Barcelona star
Retired Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has admitted that defending Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is tough. Kroos also commended the wonderkid for his ability to thrive in tough situations.
In a recent interview, Kroos outlined the difficulties in trying to defend against the Barcelona star. He said (via Barca Universal):
"It's very difficult to defend vs. Lamine Yamal. Dribbling is already difficult, but when he cuts inside and then chooses to pass deep when everyone expects him to dribble, it's difficult for defenders... He always finds the right pass to follow up and get back to receive the ball again."
Yamal's display has wowed the footballing world this season. In 51 games, the teenager has racked up 15 goals and 24 assists.