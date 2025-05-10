"I try to absorb everything from him" - Ferran Torres names one Barcelona star who has helped him become a better striker amid flying form

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has credited Robert Lewandowski for helping him improve his game amid flying form. The Spaniard also lauded the veteran striker for being one of the best in the world over the years.

Ad

In an interview, Ferran spoke about the role that Lewandowski played in enhancing his goal-scoring proficiency. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Having Robert in front of me is a pride for me because he is one of the best if not the best striker of the last 10 or 15 years. I'm a sponge and I try to absorb everything from him, ask him things, that he gives me advice and from there the minutes he has as a striker make the most of them."

Ad

Trending

After a rough start to the current campaign, Ferran's fortunes have turned around lately. He has now contributed 19 goals and four assists in 44 outings across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, as a leader in the striking department, Lewandowski has been chalking up impressive numbers as well. In 49 appearances, he has bagged 40 goals and got three assists.

Ferran remains a pivotal player for the Blaugrana as they look to clinch the LaLiga title in the coming weeks.

Ad

"It's very difficult to defend vs Lamine Yamal" - Toni Kroos on Barcelona star

Spain v Germany: Quarter-Final - UEFA EURO 2024 - Source: Getty

Retired Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has admitted that defending Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is tough. Kroos also commended the wonderkid for his ability to thrive in tough situations.

Ad

In a recent interview, Kroos outlined the difficulties in trying to defend against the Barcelona star. He said (via Barca Universal):

"It's very difficult to defend vs. Lamine Yamal. Dribbling is already difficult, but when he cuts inside and then chooses to pass deep when everyone expects him to dribble, it's difficult for defenders... He always finds the right pass to follow up and get back to receive the ball again."

Yamal's display has wowed the footballing world this season. In 51 games, the teenager has racked up 15 goals and 24 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More