“I try to be better” - Raphinha gives honest opinion on Ballon d’Or shout amid standout season for Barcelona 

Barcelona star Raphinha has stated that he is not thinking about winning the Ballon d'Or. He wants to do better on the pitch and is not worried about getting individual awards.

Speaking to the media, Raphinha claimed that he is happy to be just nominated for the Ballon d'Or. Winning the prestigious France Football award is not his personal goal, he insisted. Raphinha said via BarcaUniversal:

"The Ballon d'Or is not a priority for me. My goals are related to my performance on the field. I try to be better tomorrow than I am today. Winning the Ballon d'or is not a personal goal for me. If I was nominated for the award, that would already be a victory for me."

Raphinha is touted to be the favorite for the Ballon d'Or this season after his stunning performances for Barcelona. Mohamed Salah was also in the chase, but Liverpool crashing out of the UEFA Champions League has seen the Brazilian take charge in the race.

Thierry Henry backs Barcelona star Raphinha for Ballon d'Or

Thierry Henry spoke on CBS Sports earlier this week where he claimed that Raphinha was ahead in the Ballon d'Or race in his opinion. He believes that the Barcelona star has been scoring despite taking just one penalty this season and is still going under the radar. He said via Barca Blaugranes:

“Raphinha is ahead for me now, he is ahead because of what he is doing in the Champions League. He has 11 goals in the Champions League. Mo Salah is a great contender for it, Kane is a contender and Dembele. It depends if you perform in the Champions League, on top of winning your league. Raphinha is on a lot of goals and with only one penalty.

“I am not saying that Kane and Salah should not be having penalties, Mo Salah is having a season in the Premier League that we will never see again. I am saying that if a guy has virtually the same amount of goals as you guys scored, without penalties, I am not going to say that is bad what you did - it is outstanding - but this guy I have to talk a bit more about him.

"Raphinha, when people talk about being complete as a striker you need to know about putting on pressure also and defend, and help your full back. And he has it all.”

Raphinha has scored 27 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions this season for Barcelona. He has 19 assists to his name as well, and it has been his best season individually since moving to the Catalan side in 2022.

