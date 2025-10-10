"I try to be inspired by him in every way I can" - Real Madrid youngster names 'complete' Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

  • home icon
By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 10, 2025 16:46 GMT
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final - Source: Getty

Real Madrid sensation Gonzalo Garcia has named club legend Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol in professional football, stating that the Portuguese great motivates him. The Spain U-21 international is enjoying a breakout year with Los Blancos, having come through the famed La Fabrica youth system.

Gonzalo Garcia spoke with Cadena SER from the Spain U-21 camp and answered a question asking who is his inspiration in football. The 21-year-old named Ronaldo, explaining that the completeness of the Portuguese great inspires him.

"My idol? I've always said that Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol and inspiration. He's a very complete player, and I try to be inspired by him in every way I can", he said (via @MadridXtra on X).

Garcia burst onto the stage at the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA in the summer, where he won the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer. The Spaniard staked his claim for a place in Xabi Alonso's team following injuries to Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, and scored four times in the tournament.

Alonso has deployed Garcia in a number of different roles in attack this season, with the striker having proven to be a dependable deputy for the side. The youngster has appeared six times for Los Blancos this season but has yet to score his first goal of the campaign. He played twice for Spain's U-21s in their European Championship qualifiers in September.

Real Madrid star reveals Cristiano Ronaldo influence in transfer decision

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in causing him to sign with the club from Santos. The Brazil international is one of Los Blancos' stars, with more than 100 appearances to his name for the Spanish giants.

Rodrygo revealed to Diario AS that his love for the Spanish giants stemmed from his experiences watching them as a youngster. The 24-year-old pointed out that he received the club's shirt as a gift from his father, and Cristiano Ronaldo's displays for the club also made him a fan.

“My father gave it to me after a trip his team made to Germany. When he returned, he gave it to me, and from that moment I identified with the team, the club, and its achievements. There were also many Brazilians on the squad, so I started following them. And especially when Cristiano arrived. I would devour every Real Madrid match just to watch him. In Brazil I support Santos, but as a child I always liked Madrid. It was my dream for the day I would play in Europe", he said (via World Soccer Talk).

Rodrygo was strongly linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer after he appeared to fall out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti. The forward has remained at Real Madrid, making 11 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

