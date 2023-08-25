“I am trying to bring that to here” – Ex-Manchester United star says he’s looking to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at new club

Former Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has opened up on his experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Swedish attacker joined Nottingham Forest from the Red Devils earlier this summer for £15 million. He recently stated that he is looking to bring the Portuguese star's mentality to his new home.

He told Sky Sports:

“I played with arguably one of the best players in the world – of all time– Ronaldo. And obviously playing with the likes of Bruno and Christian Eriksen, I can go through the whole team, [Raphael] Varane, Casemiro, I learned a lot from them, not just what they do on the pitch but off the pitch as well, their discipline and how they look after themselves."

Elanga said that he is looking to bring Ronaldo's characteristics like discipline to Nottingham, saying:

"It just shows he [Ronaldo] has been able to play until he is 38, it shows his discipline and how he is able to look after himself if you can take a little chapter out of his book then you can go a long way."

He added:

"I took a lot of things and I am trying to bring that to here and just trying to do it on the regular basis. The last two games have shown what I can do and I just want to keep that momentum going.”

Elanga is set to face off against his old club for the first time when his side travel to Old Trafford on Saturday, August 26.

Manchester United have had a tough start in the Premier League this season. They have a rather fortunate win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at home followed by a comprehensive defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United exploring deal for Brazilian striker

Erik ten Hag's side are looking at Marcos Leonardo to solve their issues in front of goal.

Manchester United have displayed an interest to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo. According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils could swoop in for Leonardo, who has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A side AS Roma.

Rasmus Hojlund, who joined United from Atalanta for £72 million, is yet to make his debut for the side after an ongoing recovery from a back injury. With Anthony Martial's future at the club uncertain, United are looking to sign Leonardo, who has bagged 49 goals in 151 appearances for Santos.

The first two Premier League fixtures saw Erik ten Hag line up Marcus Rashford as a centre-forward with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony on the wings. The Englishman is more comfortable operating from the left-hand side and thus Manchester United are keen on a move for a striker.