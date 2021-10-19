"I turn the TV on to watch Liverpool" - Rio Ferdinand admits 'dominant' Liverpool are 'on fire' ahead of Manchester United clash

Former defender Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Liverpool ahead of their clash against Manchester United next weekend.

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that despite him being a Manchester United fan and former player, he turns on the television to watch Liverpool play. The former England international believes the Reds are an exciting team to watch.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE (via Liverpool Echo), Rio Ferdinand said:

“I enjoy watching Liverpool. As hard as it is to say as a Man United man, I actually turn the TV on to watch Liverpool because they are an exciting team in all the ways that they play. High energy, aggressive with and without the ball, and they score goals and create chances.”

Rio Ferdinand has stated the fear factor of facing Liverpool has returned once again following the return of Virgil van Dijk. The tremendous form shown by the likes of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino is also a factor. The former Manchester United defender added:

"Liverpool are on fire. They’re actually playing like the Liverpool team of two or three years ago when they were popping everybody. They look like they’re dominant."

"There’s a fear factor coming back through the league now when teams are coming up against them, thinking, ‘I’m playing against Salah, Mane, Firmino, they’ve got Jota to come in. Van Dijk’s back fit’. They’re looking more solid, they’re looking more secure in the way that they’re playing."

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool's team spirit is going to make them a scary prospect going into the season:

“There’s a connectivity between the whole team. They’re playing as a unit, they press together, they retreat together, they attack together. There’s a togetherness. They’re a team of experienced people who know how to get the job done, they’ve got trophies behind them now. They’re going to be a formidable team this year.”

Manchester United will host Liverpool on Sunday, 24th of October

Liverpool and Manchester United will lock horns for the first time this season when Jurgen Klopp's men travel to Old Trafford next Sunday.

Both Liverpool and Manchester go into the Derby in contrasting forms. The Red Devils are currently winless in three Premier League games while Liverpool are still unbeaten in the league and are just one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United's barren run has seen them drop behind the likes of Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur and are currently sixth in the table. It is worth noting that even if Manchester United beat Liverpool on Sunday, they will still remain a point behind their fierce-rivals.

