"I had two big problems with Becks" - When Gary Neville revealed why he hated sharing room with Manchester United legend David Beckham

Manchester United legends Gary Neville and David Beckham have had a long-standing relationship that goes back to their childhood days. The English duo grew up together in the club's academy and took a similar path to the first team, through the grassroots.

Neville was Beckham's best man when the iconic English midfielder married former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham, which is testament to the duo's camaraderie.

However, it was not always smooth sailing for the former Manchester United stars. Neville previously told Sky Sports that he despised rooming with Beckham and detailed the key reasons why.

The Englishman said (as quoted by The Mirror):

"I roomed with David Beckham for about six months and then the whole rooming with players completely stopped because everybody went into their own individual rooms. I think they worked out that players weren't compatible with each other and that each went to bed at different times."

Neville then explained the two problems he had with his then-Manchester United teammate's lifestyle that made it difficult to share a room with him:

"I had two big problems with Becks (well, he had with me). I used to go to bed at 9 pm and wake up at 5 am, he would stay up until 11 pm and want to wake up at 8 am. So essentially he was keeping me up from 9 until 11 and then I was getting him up at 5 in the morning, so it just wasn't working at all."

Neville added:

"Secondly, he is the cleanest person. He gets into his room, he lights candles, he puts pictures up – everything has to be absolutely perfect, it's been the same since he was 18. I just throw everything everywhere, so it just did not work at all. "

The former Manchester United right-back concluded:

"I'm always talking, always arguing and he was the complete opposite of that. He would listen to music, he would want peace, he would want to be chilled and it's just the complete opposite end of the spectrum of where I was at."

Despite their incompatibility in their accommodation, the English duo managed to achieve great success together on the football pitch.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher engage in heated online debate over Manchester United's treble-winning team

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and Neville have engaged in yet another debate on social media.

Carragher posted a tweet of his latest article in his column for The Telegraph. It explained where Pep Guardiola's potential treble with Manchester City this season could rank amongst the most successful teams.

In a list that included Johan Cruyff's Barcelona reign and Arrigo Sacchi's success at AC Milan, Sir Alex Ferguson's treble-winning Manchester United side of 1999 was neglected.

Neville could not help but point this out to Carragher and told his English counterpart that he missed a team. In response, Carragher tweeted:

"The Man Utd treble team did not influence European football!!! Those other teams/managers are still talked about today in terms of influencing the current generation of managers & tactics."

To which, the former Manchester United defender replied:

"You’re mad! SAf through that team pioneered squad rotation and having a pool of strikers. Changed the way managers look at doing it today and achieving success."

Neville and Beckham played a crucial role in Manchester United's iconic treble in the 1998-99 campaign. The former registered 53 appearances across all competitions, while the latter notably recorded 18 assists that term.

