"I do not understand Erik ten Hag's selection sometimes" - Pundit slams Manchester United manager for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro 

Pundit Paddy Kenny has slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro.

Both players were omitted from the starting lineup as United suffered a devastating 6-3 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad on October 2.

Casemiro was brought on in the 59th minute in place of Scott McTominay. However, astonishingly, the Portuguese forward remained an unused substitute in the Manchester derby.

Ten Hag later claimed that he didn't bring on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner out of respect for his career as they were 4-0 down at halftime.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball "I wouldn't bring Cristiano Ronaldo on when we are 4-0 down out of respect for his big career" 🤔 "I wouldn't bring Cristiano Ronaldo on when we are 4-0 down out of respect for his big career" 🤔 https://t.co/OCXF2XZcaT

Former Premier League goalkeeper Kenny has now blasted the Dutch tactician for his decision to drop both players. He told Football Insider:

"Why would you not have him in there? Casemiro was signed for big-money and he is sat on the bench. I do not understand Erik ten Hag’s selection sometimes, I really don’t. The way he has treated Ronaldo as well, I just do not understand it. He scored 25 goals last season. He was playing in a bad team as well.”

Ronaldo has started only one out of United's seven league games so far this campaign. The Portuguese was the top scorer for the Red Devils last term, scoring 24 goals in 38 games, including 18 in the league.

Hence, many would have hoped the Portuguese to spearhead the Red Devils' attack this season as Ten Hag looks to rebuild the squad.

However, that hasn't been the case at all as he has mainly been used as a substitute in the Premier League. The 37-year-old has scored only one goal in eight games for his club, which came via a penalty against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane unhappy with the treatment Cristiano Ronaldo is receiving

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Roy Keane is bemused by the treatment his former teammate is getting at the club. The former club captain recently stated that the club should have let the Portuguese go in the summer as the No. 7 had four or five very good options.

Speaking to Sky Sports, here's what Keane said (via Mirror):

"United are showing disrespect to Ronaldo. I think he should have been let go this summer during the transfer window. I don’t think the manager should have held onto him just for him to sit on the bench."

He added:

"He is one of the greatest players ever and he had options to leave this summer. The idea that he had no options is rubbish. He had four or five very good options."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far