"I can't understand why fans whistle one of our own players" - Ronald Koeman defends Barcelona star

Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann was whistled by fans during the Blaugrana's most recent La Liga clash with Getafe. The club's manager Ronald Koeman, though, has jumped to the defence of the Frenchman, saying:

"As a coach, I can never understand why fans whistle one of our own players," the tactician was quoted as saying. You can criticise if their attitude is wrong, or they don’t work hard. I know Griezmann didn’t get the rub of the green we hoped, but it’s just one game."

Barcelona secured a narrow victory over Getafe at the weekend, and Ronald Koeman is happy to have picked up all three points from the encounter.

"A difficult game. Getafe is a strong team. We started very well, they tied us... we had control of the game, but we didn’t create many opportunities," Koeman said, while reflecting on the match.

Koeman continued:

"I think that in the second half, we lowered our game with the ball. We had more losses. It should be noted the work and the attitude we had to win the match. Different from last year. Last year we tied games like today. I’m very happy with the team."

"We lost balls in the second half, we were more worried and Getafe realized it. Defensively we have delivered. They have not had great opportunities. We have to win at home. Last year we lost points here and this year we have two victories at home."

Barcelona beat Getafe 2-1 to record their second win of the season. Sergi Roberto and Memphis Depay both found the back of the net to give the Blaugrana a much-needed triumph following their 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in the preceding game.

The Blaugrana are now fourth in the table, tied at seven points with the likes of Real Madrid, Valencia and Sevilla, who rank above them based on goal difference.

Antoine Griezmann under pressure to step up at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann cut a frustrated figure in Barcelona's clash with Getafe

Antoine Griezmann has come under intense pressure to deliver following the departure of Lionel Messi this summer. However, the attacker has been unable to prove his worth to the clubs.

So far this season, the Frenchman has featured in three games for the Blaugrana, but is yet to make a goal contribution. Antoine Griezmann put up an abysmal display in the clash with Getafe, prompting an angry response from the Barcelona supporters.

