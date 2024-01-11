"I don't understand it" - Carlo Ancelotti responds as Real Madrid superstar is violently booed by Saudi fans

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos found himself on the wrong end of the headlines after Los Blancos' win over Atletico Madrid at Al-Awwal Stadium on Wednesday, January 10.

The Merengues beat their city rivals 5-3 in extra time in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals. The German midfielder had to deal with a lot of boos and jeers from the Saudi fans every time he touched the ball. This left manager Carlo Ancelotti baffled.

Ancelotti's men didn't look as though they would easily secure the win, as they required two goals in extra time to seal their place in the final. Yet, despite the exciting match and eventual victory, it was Kroos' reception by the Saudi fans that sparked a lot of surprise.

He started the game on the bench, entering as a 67th-minute substitute for Luka Modric and immediately getting jeered. Each time the German midfielder touched the ball, he was booed by the local crowd, which also erupted in cheers when he slipped once during the game.

Afterward, Carlo Ancelotti expressed confusion over the treatment of his player, saying (via Sport Bible):

"I don’t understand it, I don’t think Kroos understood it either."

The reaction from the fans may have stemmed from Toni Kroos' remarks about the Saudi Pro League during the summer. The German midfielder had discussed the motive behind players moving to the Middle East to continue their careers (via Sport Bible):

"It’s been said that they play ambitious football there, but it’s all about money. The lack of human rights, it would prevent me from going."

Toni Kroos has seen a reduced role this season for Real Madrid, as he has started merely 13 games. This is no surprise as the legendary midfielder is now in his mid-30s, and there are now younger talents in the Los Blancos midfield.

Dani Carvajal stars for Real Madrid in thrilling victory over Atletico

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal played an important role in his team's 5-3 comeback win over their local rivals in the Supercopa de Espana. The veteran contributed to three goals and also did well defensively.

Atletico who struck first, as Mario Hermoso headed home from a corner in the sixth minute, but Real responded swiftly via an Antonio Rudiger corner (20').

Real Madrid then took the lead as Ferland Mendy scored from Carvajal's cross in the 29th minute. But Antoine Griezmann leveled the scoreline again with an incredible solo effort eight minutes later.

In the second half, Atletico got the lead again as an error from Kepa Arrizabalaga led to a Rudiger own goal in the 78th minute. But Carvajal made his mark on the other end to level the game once more in the 85th minute.

Extra time saw the Real Madrid right-back provide a cross that led to a goal from Joselu in the 116th minute. Brahim Diaz's stoppage-time goal sealed the win. Los Blancos will face either Barcelona or Osasuna in the final of the Super Cup.